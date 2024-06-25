FINALLY! After 6 years of waiting, Sigma releases its first Canon RF lens

By
published

It's the day we've been waiting for! Sigma just released its first ever RF lens for the Canon EOS R system

The Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN | C Canon RF lens, mounted to a Canon EOS R100, on a wooden surface against a dark background with moody lighting
(Image credit: James Artaius)

Six years after the launch of the EOS R system, Sigma has finally released its first Canon RF mount lens: the Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN | C

While it will physically fit any RF mount camera, the Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN | C is specifically an RF-S lens – which means it is designed for EOS R bodies with an APS-C sensor, such as the Canon EOS R7, R10, R50 and R100, though it can be used on full-frame EOS R cameras in crop mode.

Image 1 of 3
The Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN | C Canon RF lens against a white background
(Image credit: Sigma)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles