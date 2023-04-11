Film is not dead – new Fujifilm 400 35mm film shows up online

The popularity of film photography just seems to keep growing and growing, with so many new photographers discovering the medium, as well as drawing previous film shooters back. Fujifilm, one of the few remaining film suppliers is capitalizing on this explosion in interest and launching a brand new film – the Fujifilm 400.

The Fujifilm 400 is most likely based on Fujifilm's popular, but almost perpetually out-of-stock film, Fujifilm Superia X-TRA 400 (opens in new tab), with sites including B&H listing the film as discontinued, although it is still sold in most other parts of the world. Superia X-TRA 400 is a crowd-pleasing film that is versatile for indoor and outdoor photography, as well as being forgiving for incorrect exposures with a good exposure latitude, the film also has good sharpness and good color reproduction.

Fujifilm 400 listing live on B&H's website at the time of writing. (Image credit: B&H)

This Fujifilm 400 looks set to be a US-only release again, with no similar listings showing up anywhere else in the world (yet), and Superia 400 X-TRA is still widely listed. This is a real shame as here in the UK, film is getting harder to come by with Kodak film prices skyrocketing (opens in new tab) and Fujifilm films being permanently out of stock or discontinued. The $9.99 list price of the new Fujifilm 400 is a welcome sight for film photographers' beleaguered wallets.

Last year Fujifilm launched a new Fujicolor 200 film stock in the US, replacing the Fujicolor C200. Although closer analysis of Fujicolor 200, as noticed by (opens in new tab) Kosmofoto, revealed that it was actually the exact same film as Kodak Gold 200, even down to using Kodak's color terminology.

This is pure speculation at this time, but this new Fujifilm film could end up following the same path, potentially repeating the feat with Kodak's UltraMax 400 being rebranded as this new Fujifilm 400. The product box on B&H lists the film as being manufactured in the US, which would line up with this, as previously Fujifilm film has been produced in Japan, although with global supply chains, this might have changed.

Kodak film is famously made in its historic factory in Rochester, New York. Kodak has been struggling with its own supplies, however, so it is interesting to see if it would take on Fujifilm US's manufacturing demand too.

The new Fujifilm 400 is listed as coming soon with no further information on when it actually be available to buy in stores.

