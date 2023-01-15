f/1.0 lens among 4 new optics coming to Nikon Z and Leica M mount

Japanese lens manufacturer Cosina is set to announce four new Voigtländer lenses for Nikon Z and Leica M mount – including a super fast 50mm f/1 prime for Nikon shooters.

While there are a couple of slightly faster lenses available for the Nikon Z mount, including the Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 (opens in new tab) and the 7Artisans 50mm f/0.95 (opens in new tab), we have a sneaking suspicion that the Voigtländer Nokton 50mm f/1 Aspherical lens will perform much better, if the Voigtländer 50mm f/1.1 VM is anything to go by.

The second Nikon lens to be announced, according to a report by Asobinet (opens in new tab), will be a super-wide angle Voigtländer Heliar 15mm f/4.5 Aspherical lens. Previous Heliar lenses, such as the Voigtlander 50mm f/1.5 for Leica M mount, have benefitted from a retro-looking design, a single-coated front element designed to reproduce classic color tones, and a knurled diamond pattern etched into the focus ring for easy holding – so we could expect to see these features in the latest wide angle.

For those who shoot with a Leica M system, such as the Leica M11 (opens in new tab) or Leica M6 (opens in new tab), there are two lenses of the same focal length but in two different versions: a Voigtlander Ultron 75mm f/1.9 SC VM and a Voigtlander Ultron 75mm f/1.9 MC VM.

You might be thinking, "Wait, they're the same lens!" Well, they are in fact slightly different; while the SC variant has a single coating on the front element, the MC version has a multi-coating that gives a neutral color rendering that we are used to from most model lenses. Which you go for is entirely down to the look you personally like the most.

So far we don't know when the official announcement will be, how much the lenses will cost or what their spec sheets look like, but we'll share all the information with you as soon as we have it.

