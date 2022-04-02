Enter your best close-up photo to win a top cash prize of £2,500 (US$3,280)

Close-up Photographer of the Year is back – so if you'd like to be recognised for your close-up, macro or micro photography then enter now!

The fourth iteration of this international competition features 11 categories, and the total prize fund has been boosted to £5,500 ($7,215) – the winning entry bags a £2,500 ($3,280) cash prize.

Close-up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) is the only annual competition dedicated to close-up, macro and micro photography from around the world and is open to everyone, using any type of camera, phone or light microscope.

Photographers have until 12 June 2022 to enter their images into the adult competition – or Young CUPOTY, which is open to entrants aged 17 or under and is sponsored by leading third-party lens manufacturer Sigma.

Click here to enter CUPOTY 04.

‘Insect Diversity’ by Pål Hermansen, Insects category and overall winner of CUPOTY 03 (Image credit: © Pål Hermansen | cupoty.com)

Close-up Photographer of the Year 04 categories

One of the 11 categories is new for this year – Invertebrate Portrait, supported by Zerene Stacker.

Here’s the full list of the CUPOTY 04 categories:

Animals (supported by Affinity Photo)

Insects (supported by Nikon)

Invertebrate Portrait (supported by Zerene Stacker)

Butterflies & Dragonflies

Underwater

Plants

Fungi

Intimate Landscape

Manmade

Micro (supported by Motic Europe)

Young CUPOTY (supported by Sigma)

This year the overall winner will receive £2,500 ($3,280) in cash plus a trophy, and each category winner will take home £250 ($325) in cash.

The Young Close-up Photographer of the Year will be awarded a Sigma 105mm f2.8 DG DN Macro Art lens (worth £700) and Sigma USB Dock, plus a trophy.

The judging panel for CUPOTY 04 includes award-winning photographers, magazine journalists, conservationists and authors, such as David Maitland, Rachael Talibart, Ross Hoddinott and Wim van Egmond.

Judging will take place in July and the results will be announced in September.

Last year the competition attracted more than 9,300 entries, from 56 countries.

See all of the winning and shortlisted entries from CUPOTY 03 at www.cupoty.com.

‘Holly Parachute’ by Barry Webb, Plants & Fungi category winner in CUPOTY 03 (Image credit: © Barry Webb | cupoty.com)

CUPOTY is open until 12 June – enter today!

Close-up Photographer of the Year 04 entry fees start from £10/$13 (for one picture in one category), up to £40/$52 (up to 30 pictures in eight categories).

It costs £5/$6.50 to enter up to 15 pictures for Young CUPOTY – to be eligible, entrants must be 17 or under on 12 June 2022.

