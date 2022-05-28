Enter the Sony Vlog Challenge for a chance to win a Sony ZV-E10 camera

Sony is encouraging vloggers to tell a story that shows how one act of good can create a positive impact. The Sony Vlog Challenge 2022 will award a total of five winners with the latest Sony ZV-E10 (opens in new tab) vlogging camera plus lenses, a grip, and SD card. The grand winner will in addition receive a paid vacation for two.

If you are a vlogger, blogger or content creator who dabbles in video, now is the time to take up Sony's challenge and showcase a story that you believe demonstrates the power of good.

• Looking for the best cameras for vlogging?

The deadline to enter the Sony Vlog Challenge 2022 (opens in new tab) is 30 June and the winner will be announced on 08 September 2022. With this year's theme being 'The Power of Good', it appears Sony is looking for not only acts of kindness portrayed but a focus on themes of sustainability and diminishing waste, as can be derived from its call to action and promo video (below).

To enter, participants must first follow Sony's official Vlog Instagram account (opens in new tab) and then upload their video to the likes of either Youtube, Instagram, or TikTok and make sure to use the hashtag #SonyVlogChallenge2022 within the title, along with your country or region of residence.

In addition, if uploading the video outside of Instagram, applicants must include their Instagram ID (@username) in the video description, as winners will be contacted via direct message on IG. So if you don't use Instagram, be sure to setup an account so that you don't lose out on the win!

This method is a little different to how usual imaging competitions are run, with complete entrant anonymity ensured to avoid bias. It's concerning if factors such as social following, creator popularity and number of likes received by the entry when uploaded will factor into Sony and the judging panel's final decision.

"We are excited to see how the vlogging community is growing every year and cannot wait to see your vlog entries!" says Sony. "Show us how one good action can create a ripple effect that touches many people’s lives. Maybe you helped a neighbor who was moving. Maybe you helped the community by cleaning a park. Perhaps you tried a zero-waste day or vegan diet. Whatever it is, vlog and tell your story to show one act of good creating a positive impact."

Prizes for the selected winners will be a Sony ZV-E10 vlogging camera, a Sony 10-18mm f/4.0 (opens in new tab) lens, a Sony GP-VPT2BT shooting grip, Sony 128GB SF-M128 SD card, plus a paid vacation trip for the grand winner. A total of five winners will be selected from Europe, and the details of the judging panel can be found on the Sony Vlog Challenge (opens in new tab) website – most of which appear to be influencers and content creators of some sort with large followings.

Read more:

Sony ZV-E10 review (opens in new tab)

Best lenses for vlogging

(opens in new tab)Best video editing software for vloggers and filmmakers (opens in new tab)

Best microphone for vlogging and filmmaking

(opens in new tab)Best ring light (opens in new tab)