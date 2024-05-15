Sir Elton John's star-studded photography collection to be published in a new coffee table book by the V&A

By
published

Leiter, Avedon, Arbus, Arnold, Ellen Mark, plus many more are on display in Elton John's new coffee table book

Versace Dress (Back View), El Mirage 1990
Versace Dress (Back View), El Mirage 1990 (Image credit: ©Herb Ritts Foundation, Courtesy of Fahey Klein Gallery, Los Angeles)

Pop Icon Sir Elton John and his partner, David Furnish, own one of the most prestigious photography collections in the world, including many works from the greatest photographers of all time. A curated selection will go on display this month in an exhibition titled Fragile Beauty, and it has just been announced that there will also be a coffee table book to accompany it. 

Fragile Beauty: Photographs from the Sir Elton John and David Furnish Collection is published by V&A Publishing and will be available after the exhibition opens on Saturday May 18 2024 at the V&A in London, England.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles