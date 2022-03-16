DxO launches PureRAW 2 with Lightroom Classic integration and X-Trans support

DxO PureRAW 2 brings a number of improvements to the company’s raw processing, lens correction and noise removal software, but the big news for Lightroom users is that you can now use it from within Lightroom.

The easiest way to think of DxO PureRAW is to imagine an up-market Adobe DNG Converter. It takes regular RAW files and applies DxO’s high-powered DeepPRIME demosaicing and noise reduction technology, plus its advanced in-house lens correction profiles, to produce ‘Linear DNG’ raw files. These are part-processed raw files that have all the image quality of DxO’s proprietary processing, but are still ‘raw’ files with all the extended tonal and color data that photographers like to exploit.

DxO PureRAW 2 can be used as a standalone image converter. You can give it a folder full of raw files and it will batch process them either as JPEG images, or as Linear DNGs. Its optical corrections don’t just include the usual chromatic aberration, distortion and vignetting corrections, but lens softness too.

Now you can launch a DxO PureRAW conversion from within Lightroom, using DxO's DeepPRIME processing, lens corrections and raw demosaicing instead of Adobe's. (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

What’s new in DxO PureRAW 2

What’s new in PureRAW 2 is that you can now send a raw file in your Lightroom catalog to PureRAW for processing – it will then return the processed DNG file to Lightroom. This means you can swap Adobe’s raw processing for DxOs, but without having to leave Lightroom.

That’s not all. With PureRAW 2 it’s also now possible to select and process images direct from the Mac Finder or Windows Explorer.

DxO says its DeepPRIME processing engine, the AI-driven tech behind its remarkable noise reduction and detail retention, is now up to 4x faster.

DxO has also added Fujifilm X-Trans sensor support – which is huge news for the legions of Fujifilm camera fans out there – with over 2,000 correction modules available for 26 X-Trans camera models. This is on top of more than 1600 new correction modules and 14 new cameras. This brings to the total number of camera/lens pairings supported in PureRAW 2 to 70,000+.

Spot the difference: Lightroom's version is on the left, DxO's DeepPRIME version is on the right. (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

DxO PureRAW 2 pricing and availability

DxO PureRAW 2 is available from the DxO store from March 16 2022 at a launch price of $129/£115 (about AU$178) for new users, or $79/£69 (about AU$109) for users upgrading from the previous version.