Skydio boss warns of PAIN for people who have built their businesses on DJI drones

By
published

Skydio Ascend 24 began with an exciting launch of the X10 dock, but rounded off with an ominous warning about drone freedom in the USA

Skydio X10 Adam Bray keynote
(Image credit: Skydio)

Adam Bray, CEO of Skydio, tackled the comments about Skydio's lobbying spend on drones head on in his address at the Skydio Ascend 2024 keynote today, but what he had to say won't calm DJI users.

Essentially Bray waited to the end before diving hard into politics, and with just a few slides – and a very few words.

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

