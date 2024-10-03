American anti-DJI laws risks help spread of wildfires – says US government report

The US Government's Accountability Office (GAO) has issued a report joining the dots between anti-China drone policy, the lack of UAS to combat life-threatening fires, and a 475% rise in costs to US taxpayers

Department of the Interior Drone Conducting Aerial Ignition Operations – a hexacopter drone flying near a wildfire
(Image credit: US Department of the Interior)

A new report by the non-partisan GAO – the US Government Accountability Office – has highlighted a problem facing parts of the US government that use drones, not least the Department of the Interior which uses them to monitor and prevent wildfires.

Wildfires are a huge problem in the USA, killing 183 people last year and according to a separate US government report, JEC, cost $10.2 billion in property damage.

