This is how Ridley Scott used Sony cameras and DJI drones to turn 100 people into 10,000 soldiers!

At the DroneX show I met Dora Schluttenhofer, a producer with "virtualization studio" Visualskies, who told me about her team's work on the Ridley Scott film Napoleon – and why the team chose DJI's Matrice drones to lift Sony cameras.

If you're thinking that drones were only used for aerial photography, and that many thousands of extras dressed for 19th Century battle were needed, you'd be wrong. Yes, aerial photography is a thing, but modern moviemaking also relies on 3D mapmaking. I'll let Dora explain:

"In large-scale productions like Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, the seamless integration of practical effects and digital enhancements is essential. 3D scanning plays a pivotal role in bridging the gap between handcrafted artistry and modern VFX, allowing filmmakers to maintain the authenticity of physical elements while subtly enhancing them with digital modifications.

"As the sole provider of all VFX scanning for Napoleon, Visualskies worked closely with the industry’s top prop, costume, and set designers, preserving every intricate detail for the screen.

"We employed advanced Sony cameras for both terrestrial and aerial photogrammetry, capturing high-resolution data that was essential in elevating the film’s visual storytelling. By precisely scanning costumes, props, and set pieces, we created high-fidelity digital replicas that were used to enhance scenes in post-production, ensuring continuity and realism.

The clarity and detail provided by the Sony cameras allowed us to deliver subtle yet impactful visual effects, preserving the film’s authentic aesthetic and supporting Ridley Scott’s artistic vision. This meticulous approach ensured each digital asset reflected the craftsmanship of the original designs, contributing to a visually stunning and cohesive narrative."

The 3D scanning team set up the equipment to capture the battle site (Image credit: Visualskies)

Why chose Sony cameras / DJI airframes, and what software does the job?

"We choose Sony cameras and DJI drones for their exceptional performance, ensuring we capture the high-quality data required for our projects.

(Sony has dedicated drone cameras that are full-frame and relatively low-weight, like the ILX-LR1.)

"Sony cameras are ideal for photogrammetry because their full-frame sensors deliver incredibly low noise, "even in challenging lighting conditions.

"This allows us to capture clean, sharp images without compromising on detail. Their high-megapixel sensors produce the resolution we need for precise 3D models, and when paired with Sony’s Zeiss lenses, the result is crystal-clear images. With optical image stabilization, we get motion blur-free images every time, even when shooting on the move.

"As for DJI airframes, they’re our go-to for aerial photogrammetry due to their reliability and robust performance. These drones handle high winds and challenging environments with ease, ensuring consistent and stable flights. This allows us to gather high-quality data in diverse locations, from rugged terrains to bustling urban areas.

"When it comes to software, we utilize a powerful range of tools to process and refine the data we capture. We use Cyclone for point cloud management, RealityCapture for high-precision photogrammetry, and Lightroom for photo optimization.

"Advanced tools like Houdini for pipeline development, ZBrush for detailed sculpting, and Blender for 3D modeling allow us to ensure every scan is optimized and integrated into the VFX pipeline, no matter the complexity of the project."

3D modelling requires detail, whatever the lighting (Image credit: Visualskies)

How many people does it take to simulate 10,000 soldiers?

"When it comes to simulating 10,000 soldiers, the magic really happens behind the scenes!

"While our data is critical for the epic crowd replacement scenes in the film’s grand battles, the real artistry comes from the talented VFX artists at various studios. We’re talking about the creative minds at MPC, Industrial Light & Magic, BlueBolt, Outpost VFX, Light Visual Effects, One Of Us, PFX, Freefolk, Ghost VFX, Cheap Shot Ltd, Argon, The Third Floor Inc, The Imaginarium Studios, and The Magic Camera Company – just to name a few!

"With so many brilliant individuals involved, it's nearly impossible to pin down an exact number of individuals contributing to the creation of these epic battle scenes. To capture all this action, we use our bespoke Cyber Scanning rig, a fully mobile setup that can be deployed to any location. This rig boasts over 100 synced cameras, enabling quick and efficient data capture. In fact, we managed to scan 350 actors in just one day!"

Some things were still pretty real, but VFX artists need 3D versions – whether from the sky or nearer the ground! (Image credit: Visualskies)

"Alongside digitizing actors to create realistic CGI representations, we also scan and process environment data that the VFX artists rely on to create stunning battle scenes. This data ensures that the soldiers interact seamlessly with their surroundings, enhancing the overall authenticity of the visuals.

"Our digital models can be manipulated for all sorts of on-screen actions, from explosions to magical transformations, all without the physical risks or high production costs.

"So, while we can’t give you an exact headcount of how many people helped produce the battle scenes, we can say that we delivered just over 100 digital replicas to assist VFX artists in bringing those visually spectacular moments to life. The combined efforts of our teams and cutting-edge technology truly bring those 10,000 soldiers – and their epic battlefields – to life!"

Image 1 of 3 What FX work was needed in Napoleon's bedroom? (Image credit: Visualskies) Set of Napoleon (Image credit: Visualskies) A cold location for Napoleon (Image credit: Visualskies)

