DON'T buy a Nikon Z50 II until you read this! You can get a FREE camera bag, but only if you know where to look…

Anyone who was hoping for a price drop on the brand-new Nikon Z50 II over the Black Friday weekend will have been disappointed – but probably not surprised. After all, it has only been a week or so since the brilliant DX-sensor Z-series mirrorless was released, and serious deals are almost always reserved for gear that has been doing the rounds for some time.
But that's not to say that there aren't some cracking deals available, with both Adorama and B&H giving away a Nikon Splash Crossbody Bag worth $99 to sweeten the deal, in an effort to persuade you to spend your cash with them, rather than their competitors.
Nikon Z50 II I £906.95 I with FREE camera bag worth $99
Adorama is offering the Nikon Z50 II with a modest $2 saving off the $909 list price but is throwing in the Nikon Crossbody bag to sweeten the deal.
Nikon Z50 II I £906.95 I with FREE camera bag worth $99
B&H is matching Adorama's offer, and at the time of writing, the camera costs more at Amazon, Walmart and other retailers – and with no free bag!