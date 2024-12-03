DON'T buy a Nikon Z50 II until you read this! You can get a FREE camera bag, but only if you know where to look…

By
published

The Nikon Z50 II may have only been on sale for a week, but if you shop wisely you can get a Nikon Splash Crossbody Bag thrown in at no extra cost to really sweeten the deal!

Nikon Z50 II with Hot Deal flash
(Image credit: Nikon)

Anyone who was hoping for a price drop on the brand-new Nikon Z50 II over the Black Friday weekend will have been disappointed – but probably not surprised. After all, it has only been a week or so since the brilliant DX-sensor Z-series mirrorless was released, and serious deals are almost always reserved for gear that has been doing the rounds for some time.

But that's not to say that there aren't some cracking deals available, with both Adorama and B&H giving away a Nikon Splash Crossbody Bag worth $99 to sweeten the deal, in an effort to persuade you to spend your cash with them, rather than their competitors.

Nikon Z50 II I £906.95 I with FREE camera bag worth $99Adorama

Nikon Z50 II I £906.95 I with FREE camera bag worth $99
Adorama is offering the Nikon Z50 II with a modest $2 saving off the $909 list price but is throwing in the Nikon Crossbody bag to sweeten the deal.

View Deal
Nikon Z50 II I £906.95 I with FREE camera bag worth $99 B&H

Nikon Z50 II I £906.95 I with FREE camera bag worth $99
B&H is matching Adorama's offer, and at the time of writing, the camera costs more at Amazon, Walmart and other retailers – and with no free bag!

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

Related articles