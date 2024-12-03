DON'T buy a Nikon Z50 II until you read this! You can get a FREE camera bag, but only if you know where to look…

Anyone who was hoping for a price drop on the brand-new Nikon Z50 II over the Black Friday weekend will have been disappointed – but probably not surprised. After all, it has only been a week or so since the brilliant DX-sensor Z-series mirrorless was released, and serious deals are almost always reserved for gear that has been doing the rounds for some time.

But that's not to say that there aren't some cracking deals available, with both Adorama and B&H giving away a Nikon Splash Crossbody Bag worth $99 to sweeten the deal, in an effort to persuade you to spend your cash with them, rather than their competitors.

The free bag can comfortably house a Nikon Z50 II mirrorless or similar camera with a kit lens attached plus an additional lens. Inside, a hook-and-loop divider can be used to separate your gear in the bag's main section. This bag has two zipped pockets with large zipper pulls and a rear slip-in pocket for small items you want quick access to. An adjustable shoulder strap enables you to comfortably carry your bag hands-free.

And the good news is that these deal are still active, even though the furor of Black Friday/Cyber Monday is mostly over. That said, they could finish at any time, so my advice is to be quick!

Nikon Z50 II I £906.95 I with FREE camera bag worth $99

Adorama is offering the Nikon Z50 II with a modest $2 saving off the $909 list price but is throwing in the Nikon Crossbody bag to sweeten the deal.

For more about the Nikon Z50 II, see my in-depth report, and comparison of the Nikon Z50 II vs the original Nikon Z50.