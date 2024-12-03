DON'T buy a Nikon Z50 II until you read this! There are TONS of freebies available, but only if you know where to look…

Anyone who was hoping for a price drop on the brand-new Nikon Z50 II over the Black Friday weekend will have been disappointed – but probably not surprised. After all, it has only been a week or so since the brilliant DX-sensor Z-series mirrorless was released, and serious deals are almost always reserved for gear that has been doing the rounds for some time.

But that's not to say that there aren't some cracking deals available, with some retailers giving away a selection of fantastic freebies in an effort to persuade you to spend your cash with them, rather then their competitors.

And the good news is that these deals are still active, even though the furor of Black Friday/Cyber Monday is mostly over. That said, at least one of these deals ends today, and the others could finish at any time, so my advice is to be quick!

Nikon Z50 II I £849 I With FREE camera bag worth £99.99

WEX is offering a Peak Design Everyday Sling 3L v2 in the Coyote colorway. Іdеаl fоr саrrуіng gеаr fоr dаіlу uѕе, іt ассоmmоdаtеѕ lіght рhоtоgrарhу еquірmеnt, tесh ассеѕѕоrіеѕ, сlоthеѕ, аnd mоrе.

Nikon Z50 II I £849 I With FREE 256GB memory card worth £119.99

Clifton Cameras is throwing in a Lexar SD Pro Gold Series UHS-II 256GB memory card. With read speeds up to 280MB/s (1800x) and write speeds up to 205MB/s, it's perfect for Full-HD and 4K video, as well as stills shooting.

Nikon Z50 II I £849 I With FREE 128GB memory card worth £49.99 and remote release worth £34.99

Park Cameras is offering a Lexar 128GB UHS-II SDXC memory card and a Nikon MC-DC3 Remote Release Cord – for long exposure (bulb) shooting as well as eliminating the danger of camera shake.

So you have three very different but equally tempting offers to choose from! To help you make your mind up, here's all you need to know about the Nikon MC-DC3 Remote Release, and don't miss our guide to SD memory cards