DON'T buy a Nikon Z50 II until you read this! There are TONS of freebies available, but only if you know where to look…

Fancy a free camera bag? How about a memory card? Or perhaps a memory card AND remote release will sweeten the deal? Take your pick!

Nikon Z50 II with Hot Deal flash
(Image credit: Nikon)

Anyone who was hoping for a price drop on the brand-new Nikon Z50 II over the Black Friday weekend will have been disappointed – but probably not surprised. After all, it has only been a week or so since the brilliant DX-sensor Z-series mirrorless was released, and serious deals are almost always reserved for gear that has been doing the rounds for some time.

But that's not to say that there aren't some cracking deals available, with some retailers giving away a selection of fantastic freebies in an effort to persuade you to spend your cash with them, rather then their competitors.

Nikon Z50 II I £849 I With FREE camera bag worth £99.99 WEX

Nikon Z50 II I £849 I With FREE camera bag worth £99.99
WEX is offering a Peak Design Everyday Sling 3L v2 in the Coyote colorway. Іdеаl fоr саrrуіng gеаr fоr dаіlу uѕе, іt ассоmmоdаtеѕ lіght рhоtоgrарhу еquірmеnt, tесh ассеѕѕоrіеѕ, сlоthеѕ, аnd mоrе.

View Deal
Nikon Z50 II I £849 I With FREE 256GB memory card worth £119.99 Clifton Cameras

Nikon Z50 II I £849 I With FREE 256GB memory card worth £119.99
Clifton Cameras is throwing in a Lexar SD Pro Gold Series UHS-II 256GB memory card. With read speeds up to 280MB/s (1800x) and write speeds up to 205MB/s, it's perfect for Full-HD and 4K video, as well as stills shooting.

View Deal
Nikon Z50 II I £849 I With FREE 128GB memory card worth £49.99 and remote release worth £34.99 Park Cameras

Nikon Z50 II I £849 I With FREE 128GB memory card worth £49.99 and remote release worth £34.99
Park Cameras is offering a Lexar 128GB UHS-II SDXC memory card and a Nikon MC-DC3 Remote Release Cord – for long exposure (bulb) shooting as well as eliminating the danger of camera shake.

View Deal

