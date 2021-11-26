Donald Trump is publishing the photo book "of all books"

Former US President Donald J Trump has announced that he will be publishing a photo book covering the four years of his presidency, titled Our Journey Together. The book is said to feature over 300 images captioned by Trump himself.

His first official book since leaving the White House, all images have been hand-chosen by the former President and we can expect to see the documented journey of his (controversial) successes achieved during his perplexing political reign.

The book is available for preorder now directly via Trump's website 45books and from retailers such as Amazon. According to a statement from his office, the photo book will be released on 07 December with preorders expected to ship out in early December.

The book is priced at $74.99 (approximately £56.35 / AU$104.95), or you can expect to pay $229.99 (£172.84 / AU$321.94) for an assured to be genuine signed copy. Trump's website does state, however, that any requests for signed personal messages will not be accepted.

Our Journey Together is published by Winning Team Publishing, a company co-founded by Sergio Gor and Donald Trump Jr after they worked together on his father's re-election campaign last year. The photo compilation of 320 pages will show a glimpse of Trump's most pivotal moments from his historic presidency.

The New York Times has reported that numerous industry executives and traditional publishers had no knowledge of the photo book prior to its announcement, with further rumors suggesting the photo book is not in any shape a broad reflection on Trump's presidency but an exhaustive memoir at best.

Trump was quoted back in June stating that he was "writing like crazy" and that when the time comes, we'll see "the book of all books".

