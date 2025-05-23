In breaking news today, Donald Trump has indicated that he is "recommending" imposing tariffs of 50% on goods from the EU – including a number of camera manufacturers like Leica.

On the subject of iPhones, Trump address the CEO directly via Truth Social, his social media platform: "I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone’s that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else. If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

"If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S."

In his Truth Social account, Trump then addresses the EU "Our discussions with them are going nowhere! Therefore, I am recommending a straight 50% Tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025." This is much more than the 10% which some had expected.

Reminding (or attempting to push onto his followers) a the naive interpretation of the economics of trade tax, he adds "There is no Tariff if the product is built or manufactured in the United States." but this doesn't really acknowldge the fact that those manufacturers may well need to source parts which have themselves been manufacturered outside the USA, so will have been subject to tariffs.

Already this month Leica have had to push some prices $1,595 from to $2,790 while other camera manufacturers have paused orders for some models.

I remember when there were supply issues for the DJI Air 3S, also caused by US legal choices, and many Americans found it easier to get theirs from Canada. It'll be interesting to see how customers handle difficulty getting iPhones and cameras at the prices they expect!

