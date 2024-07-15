$370 for a Canon camera and lens? I think this is Prime Day's best bargain!

I love the Canon EOS R100, and I rate it as the best beginner camera on the market right now – and it's just hit its lowest-ever price, making it an even better bargain for beginners.

RIght now you can get the Canon EOS R100 including a standard zoom lens for just $369.99 at Walmart – a saving of $129. That's even cheaper than it was during Black Friday, and I think it'll be better than anything offered in the Amazon Prime Day camera deals!

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $499.99 | now $369.99

Save $129.01 at Walmart Canon's most junior body is also its smallest and lightest – but it's still quite a beast! Its 24.1MP APS-C sensor delivers stunning image quality, with great AF and a beginner-friendly guided menu system. Its versatile kit lens (a 28.8-72mm equivalent) can handle just about any scenario to get you shooting right away.

The Canon EOS R100 (review here) is a real pocket powerhouse. It has some limitations to keep the costs down – the screen is fixed and doesn't have touch interface, and 4K video is cropped – but if you want a camera for pure photography then I think this is an utterly unreal deal for an EOS R body and lens.

Its 24.1MP sensor delivers publication-quality pictures (I've shot images with it that have graced the pages of magazines) and it uses the same Dual Pixel AF system that powered Canon's pro DSLRs, so keeping your shots in focus is a breeze.

Designed for beginners and those graduating from a smartphone, the EOS R100 keeps things simple with a single control dial to fine-tune your exposure and also has a guided menu system – explaining some of the camera's capabilities and settings, help you achieve creative effects such as blurry backgrounds.

A special shout-out goes to the brilliant Canon RF 18-45mm lens – this tiny, almost pancake-style optics collapses to keep your setup supremely small, while still delivering great image quality. All in all, this might be the best bargain of the season!

