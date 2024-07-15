$370 for a Canon camera and lens? I think this is Prime Day's best bargain!

Canon's best beginner camera just hit its lowest price ever – just $370 including a lens! Trust me, don't miss this one

Canon EOS R100 against a white background with the text "Great price"
(Image credit: Canon)

I love the Canon EOS R100, and I rate it as the best beginner camera on the market right now – and it's just hit its lowest-ever price, making it an even better bargain for beginners.

RIght now you can get the Canon EOS R100 including a standard zoom lens for just $369.99 at Walmart – a saving of $129. That's even cheaper than it was during Black Friday, and I think it'll be better than anything offered in the Amazon Prime Day camera deals

James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

