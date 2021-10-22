$279 Celero5G camera phone includes a full year’s unlimited service

Dish Network Corporation's Boost Mobile has announced the Celero5G, it’s first branded smartphone. The new 5G camera phone, which is available to pre-order now, will be released exclusively to Boost customers later this year. It’s a mid-range offering with standout features including a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging that is good for up to 36 hours of runtime. The great $279 price point, which even includes 12 full months of free unlimited talk, text and data - if pre-ordered by 31 October.

“The Celero5G is built to make 5G affordable.” Stephen Stokols, Boost Mobile.

"Our goal at Boost is to empower our customers with what they need, when they need it," said Stephen Stokols, head of Boost Mobile. "Subscribers have told us loud and clear: they want speed, cool features, and a fair price. The Celero5G is built to make 5G affordable."

Celero5G specs

Boost’s Celero5G certainly promises decent specs for a reasonable price. It boasts an expansive 6.52-inch screen, four cameras, 36 hours of battery life, and 4GB RAM/ 64GB ROM memory that's customizable with an microSD card up to 2TB. The Celero5G's long-lasting 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging allows users up to 36 hours of use

The camera system consists of a triple-lens camera array on the back of the device and a single camera up front. Boost promises “a high-quality camera it for any scenario, from epic wide views to astonishing details.”

It’s a sleek looking 5G camera phone with a hard glass back, which will give it a more premium feel to even the best budget phone.

The Celero5G is available to pre-order online at boostmobile.com. As well as the 12 months unlimited service, customers will be gifted a specially-designed phone case.

