$19,000 iPhone 16 is meteor-encrusted and houses a working mechanical watch

Got $19,000 to spend on your iPhone 16 Pro Max upgrade? You won't find THIS in your local Apple Store
(Image credit: Caviar)
Looking for the best iPhone – or rather the most 'extra' iPhone – money can buy? Luxury tech outfit Caviar has got you covered. Its custom iPhones range from gaudy examples dripping in diamonds – literally – to more tasteful, minimalist offerings. But if I were to remortgage my life and spend $19,000 on a custom iPhone, I'd be looking to pick up the most ostentatious custom build available.
This is why Caviar's meteor-encrusted iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max (iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max also available) caught my eye. Dubbed 'Parade of the Planets Golden', this exuberant slice of tech is encrusted with six stones, formed from meteorites – one from Mars itself.
The body is made from space-grade titanium and features double-gold plating, while you'll also find 18-carat gold inserts and an engraved quote from Albert Einstein.
But the extraness doesn't stop there. The custom iPhone also features a diagonal three-level hourglass and a working mechanical watch. I'm a bit of a watch nerd myself, so this is where Caviar really caught my attention. That's right, the centerpiece of this whole design is a working, hand-wound mechanical watch, featuring a 19-jewel CVR ELT3350A Tourbillon movement.
This isn’t the first time Caviar's cooked up a celestial storm. Back in 2019 it released a $33,000 iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, which contained a piece of Vostok 1. That's right, an actual fragment from the spaceship that carried the first human into space, Yuri Gugarin.
