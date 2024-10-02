$19,000 iPhone 16 is meteor-encrusted and houses a working mechanical watch

By
published

Got $19,000 to spend on your iPhone 16 Pro Max upgrade? You won't find THIS in your local Apple Store

Animation showing close-ups of the Caviar iPhone 16 Parade of the Planets Golden
(Image credit: Caviar)

Looking for the best iPhone – or rather the most 'extra' iPhone – money can buy? Luxury tech outfit Caviar has got you covered. Its custom iPhones range from gaudy examples dripping in diamonds – literally – to more tasteful, minimalist offerings. But if I were to remortgage my life and spend $19,000 on a custom iPhone, I'd be looking to pick up the most ostentatious custom build available. 

This is why Caviar's meteor-encrusted iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max (iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max also available) caught my eye. Dubbed 'Parade of the Planets Golden', this exuberant slice of tech is encrusted with six stones, formed from meteorites – one from Mars itself. 

