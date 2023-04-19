$1,200 off! Save BIG on the mini Panasonic Lumix BS1H – if you act quick!

If you're a budding filmmaker that has used your trusty DLSR for video and is looking to upgrade to the best cinema cameras on the market you might want to consider a box-style camera, they are small, powerful, and more convenient to use than larger traditional cinema cameras when your traveling or in remote locations, and to top it off B&H can save you a heap of cash thanks to a $1,200 price reduction on the Panasonic Lumix BS1H. (opens in new tab)

Read our full Pansonic Lumix BS1H review for more detials

(Image credit: Sebastian Oakley / Digital Camera World)

The Lumix BS1H shares much of the tech in the existing Lumix S1H, including its 24.2-megapixel 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor. This has an OLPF (Optical Low Pass Filter) to suppress moire and false colour, and has Dual Native ISO – it switches between two different noise circuits for different ISO ranges – with a maximum setting of ISO 51200.

The BS1H offers 6K full-area recording at 24p or 5.4K at 30p (both in a 3:2 ratio) or 5.9K at 30p in 16:9. It offers full area 4:2:2 10-bit 4K 30p recording in H.264, though 10-bit 60p 4K/C4K HEVC video recording means switching to Super 35mm mode.

(Image credit: Sebastian Oakley / Digital Camera World)

Its compact body measures less than 4" square and weighs only 1.3 lb, so it can be used on gimbals or drones for high-quality, stabilized footage. Its internal fan keeps the camera cool during long shoots, and its aluminum and magnesium housing provides protection and adds to the cooling factor. It also features 9 x accessory mounting threads for mounting onto a plate, cage, or tripod mount.

In all, the Panasonic Lumix BS1H is the perfect solution for any budding filmmaker wanting to start out with an amazing camera, or if you are a cinematographer that wants to upgrade to a portable package its perfect for run-and-gun documentaries, large-scale projects, or just for solo-filmmaking, its size, and 6K sensor make it a great and affordable option over its more traditional cinema camera rivals.

(Image credit: Sebastian Oakley / Digital Camera World)

With a discount of $1,200 at B&H making this camera just $2,297.99 (opens in new tab) is certainly a filmmaker's dream at this price!

If this has been helpful then we suggest checking out our best cinema camera guide to really put your mind at rest with what type of cinema camera you want, once you have made your mind up we then recommend taking a look at the best cine lenses on the market to get you up and running for your next shoot, and those that want to make stunning productions for Netflix we urge you to check our the best Nexflix-approved cameras.