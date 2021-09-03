DJI's next launch is coming next week – but it won't be a drone

DJI is teasing us with an open invitation to its next product launch - which is scheduled for 9am EDT / 2pm BST on Wednesday 08 September. But we can practically guarantee that its not a drone.

The save-the-date notice from DJI shows a number 5 with a rotating head and a swivelling base that more than strongly suggests that this will be the company's next mobile phone gimbal - and a successor the the current DJI OM 4, which we can can also deduce will be called the DJI OM 5.

Leaked image of the purported DJI OM 5 (Image credit: @quandt/WinFuture)

Normally reliable rumor site WinFuture has published an image of what the DJI OM 5 will look like and revealing that the new model with have a built-in telescopic selfie stick. We have seen extendable handles on gimbal stabilizers before, such as on the Zhiyun Smooth X - so this is not a first. But the selfie stick comes into its own with a gimbal, in that it gives you greater scope to present to camera on location if you are content creator or vlogger.

According to WinFuture, other features will include collapsible tripod legs, a six hour battery life, and a magnetic smartphone holder. The device is claimed to be just 17cm long when fully collapsed. Like the DJI OM4, it appears to be all white in color.

You can tune into the DJI event at 9am EDT / 2pm BST on Wednesday 08 September via this DJI website page.

Fourth-generation Omso Mobile: the current DJI OM 4 gimbal (Image credit: DJI)

