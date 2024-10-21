DJI v GoPro battle to go full circle with an Osmo 360?

By
published

Rumors say DJI has filed with the FCC for an Osmo 360-degree camera – will it beat the GoPro Max 2 to market?

Photorumors illustration of FCC filing
PhotoRumors illustration of FCC filing (Image credit: FCC / PhotoRumors)

In a week DJI seem to have a lot of battles opening up, the company has still managed to make an FCC filing for 2ANDR-0QR0012024 – an Osmo 360 – if the Rumor sites and feeds are to be believed anyway!

The battles are another story – but involve taking the US DoD to court and trouble in customs. Still, it's good to see the wheels of the FCC are still turning, and might amount to a momentous new product category for DJI.

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

