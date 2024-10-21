DJI v GoPro battle to go full circle with an Osmo 360?

In a week DJI seem to have a lot of battles opening up, the company has still managed to make an FCC filing for 2ANDR-0QR0012024 – an Osmo 360 – if the Rumor sites and feeds are to be believed anyway!

The battles are another story – but involve taking the US DoD to court and trouble in customs. Still, it's good to see the wheels of the FCC are still turning, and might amount to a momentous new product category for DJI.

It would be DJI's first 360-degree action camera, doubly fascinating in the context of a firm which has unseated GoPro from the action camera tech crown – Osmo Action 5 Pro v GoPro Hero 13 Black and given the backdrop of delays in the new 360-degree camera from GoPro.

GoPro brought out its first useful 360-degree camera – the GoPro Max – in 2019, but has fallen well behind when it comes to the best 360-degree camera ground to the likes of the Insta360 X4. A "GoPro Max 2" is expected but now it looks like there will be even more competition.

🚀 Exciting news from DJI! The Osmo 360, RS 4 Mini, and Mic Mini have hit the FCC, hinting at innovative features for content creators. Are you ready for these new tools to elevate your filming game? 🎥✨ #DJI #Filmmaking https://t.co/sowHWp70ty pic.twitter.com/1A9pfpDYGnOctober 19, 2024

A new Osmo 360 wouldn't be a complete surprise for DJI rumor feeds – indeed there have been some images in other tweets like the one above from @DJIRumor but they don't seem to match the filing images, shown above, which were circulated by PhotoRumors.

The pics look a bit like a wider version of the Kandao QooCam 3 – a potential competitor – but with the back-to-back lens arrangement of the Insta360 X4.

Insta360 – not GoPro – currently dominates the 360-degree action camera market, not only with better 8K tech (Kandao can compete there too with the QooCam 3 Ultra), but with extensive software tools for their users.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If DJI are to join this space, it'll be interesting to see how they address the stitching/editing solutions. The (arguable) need for software makes it a harder market to join. Kandao's recent offerings have relied on phone apps, which is a friendly and modern workflow. The downside is that it eats up a lot of battery.

Insta360 offer this but also has plugins for Premier and Final Cut Pro. GoPro also offers desktop software. Failing that, 360-degree cameras can get away without software at all; YouTube, for example, will let the viewer pan the view. It seems likely, though, given DJI's subject tracking features in drones and on the Osmo Action 5 Pro, the company would be able to include these features in retrospective editing from a 360-degree camera.

There are other new products expected soon from DJI, as our drone rumors page shows.