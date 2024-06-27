DJI Osmo Action 5 rumors—can DJI widen its technical lead over GoPro before the law comes knocking?

A credible DJI rumor source hints at the next generation of Osmo Action cameras (and perhaps a new drone)

DJI Osmo Action 5
Alright, it's not much to go on, but Igor Bogdanov's tweet suggests an Osmo Action 5 Pro is in the works, and he's been right about these things before.

That's exciting because the DJI Osmo Action 4 is already top of our best action cameras list – beating out the more famous GoPro – even if Igor isn't exactly pouring with enthusiasm for the device (distracted as he is by the potential arrival of an update to the DJI Air 3 drone).

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

