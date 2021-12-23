DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo now slashed to just $399!

If you have been wanting to take to the skies, now is the best time to start your drone photography or videography as B&H now has the versatile DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo for just $299!

SAVE $100 This Combo package brings you 2.7K video recording in a compact package and includes two extra batteries, extra propellers, 2-way charging hub and everything you need and more to get you in the air!

The DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo is a compact drone that offers professional results without any restrictions. It weighs just under 9 oz making it the perfect solution to take with you on any adventure for aerial photography or cinematic video. This drone comes with a stabilized 3-axis gimbal and sophisticated flight modes and can produce 12MP images and cinematic videos up to 2.7K resolution and complete complex cinematic shots with just a touch within the DJI Fly app which makes flying these drones a walk in the park.

Another advantage of the compact size of the Mavic Mini is that it can stay in the air longer. The Mavic Mini is capable of up to 30 minutes of flight time on one full battery charge, which is a fantastic flight to value ratio. The included controller is designed to work with both Android and iOS smartphones, allowing you to easily fly the drone while maintaining a low-latency HD video feed from the gimbal from up to 2.5 miles away.

What is included in the Fly More Combo package?

The Fly More Combo kit of the Mavic Mini is designed for drone enthusiasts and professionals that want to go out in the field with enough gear to be able to shoot for longer without having to reach for a charger. Compared to the stock Mavic Mini, the Fly More Combo gives you two additional batteries, that’s 1 hour and 30 minutes of flight time, two extra pairs of propellers, which are always handy, an extra micro-USB cable, and a dozen extra spare screws for any on-site repairs.

This combo also includes accessories the stock Mavic Mini doesn't have, such as the 360° propeller guard, 2-way charging hub, 18W USB charger and a handy carry bag, meaning you can take all this gear with you whilst on the move making this the perfect package for anyone wanting a compact drone to take with them on their many adventures, but won't weigh them down in the process.

Read more:

