DJI Air 3 drone leaks round-up

By Adam Juniper
published

Here are the latest DJI Air 3 drone leaks. Is there something in the Air at DJI? Well, the Air 2S is getting cheaper fast!

Obvious fake of DJI Air 3 - Air 2S with 3 written over the 2S
(Image credit: Future)

Are you ready for a DJI Air 3? It's been a busy year of "3"s for DJI already, with the Inspire 3 and Mavic 3 Pro both recently launched, following the Mini 3 very late in 2022. And the rumor mill suggests that another 3 is on the way – the DJI Air 3.

It makes sense. The DJI Air 2S has been around for a couple of years now, and is the oldest drone in the DJI line. It's also seen a few discounts recently (we'll get to that), but anyway – let's take a look at the "evidence" doing the rounds about the DJI Air 3. 

DJI insider @dealsdrone has made a couple of contributions, including a spreadsheet suspiciously similar to last year's DJI leak with a DJI Air 3 shown in May. Whoops, missed that. The feed also included a purported testing video, however, which is harder to refute:

See more

This clip is tantalizing, in that it doesn't reveal enough of the main camera to answer one of the big questions the community is debating: Will there be a dual-camera hybrid system on the DJI Air 3? 

Some see this as likely – not up to the standard of the DJI Mavic 3 Pro, or even the quality of the DJI Mavic 3 classic, but still a potential choice of optical zoom to stand above the powerful DJI Mini 3 Pro in the range.

Igor Bogdanov posted this on June 02, purportedly from Amazon.nl, which seems to confirm the product:

See more

Of course, even though the Netherlands is an EU country, none of this answers big questions, like if DJI can keep the Air 3 under 500g to better fit the new EU-tiered regulations C1/A1. 

Igor is also a relatively new voice in the field of DJI rumors, but he has also been posting a, well, almost entirely unhelpful box crop. It is certainly evidence he has Photoshop and has seen a DJI box, but beyond that? Hmm.

See more

Probably, though, the best evidence we have to speculate about a DJI Air 3 coming soon is the heavy discounting on the Air 2S and Air 2S Fly More kit (check the prices below).

Smoke, meet fire?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 


Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 


He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles