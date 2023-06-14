DJI Air 3 drone leaks round-up

Are you ready for a DJI Air 3? It's been a busy year of "3"s for DJI already, with the Inspire 3 and Mavic 3 Pro both recently launched, following the Mini 3 very late in 2022. And the rumor mill suggests that another 3 is on the way – the DJI Air 3.

It makes sense. The DJI Air 2S has been around for a couple of years now, and is the oldest drone in the DJI line. It's also seen a few discounts recently (we'll get to that), but anyway – let's take a look at the "evidence" doing the rounds about the DJI Air 3.

DJI insider @dealsdrone has made a couple of contributions, including a spreadsheet suspiciously similar to last year's DJI leak with a DJI Air 3 shown in May. Whoops, missed that. The feed also included a purported testing video, however, which is harder to refute:

DJI Air 3 in testing. video from Wechat pic.twitter.com/GWrQ5BEdsyMay 24, 2023 See more

This clip is tantalizing, in that it doesn't reveal enough of the main camera to answer one of the big questions the community is debating: Will there be a dual-camera hybrid system on the DJI Air 3?

Some see this as likely – not up to the standard of the DJI Mavic 3 Pro, or even the quality of the DJI Mavic 3 classic, but still a potential choice of optical zoom to stand above the powerful DJI Mini 3 Pro in the range.

Igor Bogdanov posted this on June 02, purportedly from Amazon.nl, which seems to confirm the product:

👉Amazon do you know something?)#dji #djiair3 pic.twitter.com/8bGS41vjvtJune 2, 2023 See more

Of course, even though the Netherlands is an EU country, none of this answers big questions, like if DJI can keep the Air 3 under 500g to better fit the new EU-tiered regulations C1/A1.

Igor is also a relatively new voice in the field of DJI rumors, but he has also been posting a, well, almost entirely unhelpful box crop. It is certainly evidence he has Photoshop and has seen a DJI box, but beyond that? Hmm.

One, two,Igor will find youThree, four,DJI don't leave the apartment#dji #djiair3 pic.twitter.com/CQ909TMFpvJune 5, 2023 See more

Probably, though, the best evidence we have to speculate about a DJI Air 3 coming soon is the heavy discounting on the Air 2S and Air 2S Fly More kit (check the prices below).

Smoke, meet fire?