Details emerge of a possible new lens... from Pentax!

By
published

Just when you thought the DSLR formula was dead and buried, Pentax gives us another glimmer of hope

Pentax mystery patent lens
(Image credit: Future)

It's no secret that the best mirrorless cameras have effectively killed off the DSLR, and consequently lens manufacturers are slowly but surely discontinuing their DSLR optics as well. However, one brand remains committed to the traditional single lens reflex camera system: Pentax. Sure, it could easily be argued that the brand is merely clinging on by a fingernail to the DSLR market, as its most recent camera, the Pentax KF, can barely be called new at all. Likewise, Pentax is hardly launching new lenses with any real frequency, and yet details have emerged of a possible new Pentax lens.

Read more:
The best Pentax lenses
The best DSLR cameras

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Andrews
Ben Andrews

Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys. 

Related articles