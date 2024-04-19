Deal: DJI's Power launch comes with a significant price cut – a massive $300 off

By Adam Juniper
published

We don't know for how long, but DJI is celebrating the launch of their new product category by keeping costs down

DJI Power 1000 deal
(Image credit: Future)

As we reported yesterday, DJI have launched two new power banks ideal for powering camping holidays or keeping your drones and camera equipment charged up in the field.

In a way, it's surprising the company hasn't done this sooner since it's invested a good deal of time developing lightweight, powerful, and reliable batteries for drones. Still, better late than never. We've just spotted that – in the USA at least – the company seems to be celebrating the launch with a massive discount from the planned recommended retail of $999 for the Power 1000 and $499 for the Power 500.

DJI Power 1000 RRP $999 Deal $699 SAVE $300

<a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=7327&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fstore.dji.com%2Fproduct%2Fdji-power-1000%3Ffrom%3Dstore_homepage%26vid%3D156141" data-link-merchant="dji.com"">DJI Power 1000 RRP $999 Deal $699 SAVE $300
The DJI Power 1000 has 1024Wh of power and up to 2200W of power output, but can fast charge in just 70 minutes (and even supports solar charging). It'll charge a laptop 9 times, phone nearly 60 times, or run a car refrigerator for 19 hours, and provide 1.2 hours flight for a pro drone.

View Deal
DJI Power 500RRP $499Deal $379SAVE $120

<a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=7327&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fstore.dji.com%2Fproduct%2Fdji-power-1000%3Ffrom%3Dstore_homepage%26vid%3D156141" data-link-merchant="dji.com"">DJI Power 500 RRP $499 Deal $379 SAVE $120
The DJI Power 500 has 512Wh of power and up to 1000W of power output, but can fast charge in just 70 minutes (and even supports solar charging). It'll charge a drone 6 times, phone 28 times, or run a car refrigerator for nearly 10 hours.

View Deal

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 


Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 


He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

