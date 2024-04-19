Deal: DJI's Power launch comes with a significant price cut – a massive $300 off

As we reported yesterday, DJI have launched two new power banks ideal for powering camping holidays or keeping your drones and camera equipment charged up in the field.

In a way, it's surprising the company hasn't done this sooner since it's invested a good deal of time developing lightweight, powerful, and reliable batteries for drones. Still, better late than never. We've just spotted that – in the USA at least – the company seems to be celebrating the launch with a massive discount from the planned recommended retail of $999 for the Power 1000 and $499 for the Power 500.

That's pretty unusual for a launch product, and makes it very competitive, so it might be worth checking out.

<a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=7327&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fstore.dji.com%2Fproduct%2Fdji-power-1000%3Ffrom%3Dstore_homepage%26vid%3D156141" data-link-merchant="dji.com"">DJI Power 1000 RRP $999 Deal $699 SAVE $300

The DJI Power 1000 has 1024Wh of power and up to 2200W of power output, but can fast charge in just 70 minutes (and even supports solar charging). It'll charge a laptop 9 times, phone nearly 60 times, or run a car refrigerator for 19 hours, and provide 1.2 hours flight for a pro drone.

<a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=7327&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fstore.dji.com%2Fproduct%2Fdji-power-1000%3Ffrom%3Dstore_homepage%26vid%3D156141" data-link-merchant="dji.com"">DJI Power 500 RRP $499 Deal $379 SAVE $120

The DJI Power 500 has 512Wh of power and up to 1000W of power output, but can fast charge in just 70 minutes (and even supports solar charging). It'll charge a drone 6 times, phone 28 times, or run a car refrigerator for nearly 10 hours.

We don't have full reviews of these products yet, but DJI generally have a very good or better score with their other products, as evidenced by our guides to the best camera drones, and best beginner drones.

These are obviously useful if you're out camping or you're our flying; drone batteries aren't cheap and – if you charge as you go – then you don't need to buy as many batteries to have a fruitful day flying. We can see these being very popular with professional content creators who need to keep topping up on the go and with pilots of fun craft like the new Avata 2 which, if we're honest, burns through batteries faster when you're having more fun!