Could Canon's new sensor design make the tilt-shift lens obsolete?

New tilting sensor patent shows a novel new way of getting a tilt effect – no specialist lens required

Tilt-shift lenses are a bit of a niche product, but for many professional photographers, absolutely indispensable. So is it possible that Canon is designing a whole camera with the capabilities to produce tilt images? Well, according to some recently discovered patents, it just might be!

These patents (unearthed by CanonRumors) show a non-descript camera box with a tilting mechanism designed around the sensor. Unfortunately, there is no additional information on what size sensor is featured in the patent drawing, or what camera this might eventually be intended for. 

