Canon might be releasing three new EOS R series bodies in 2022, according to the latest reports – and one of them could be an APS-C camera using the RF mount, which obviously raises the question of what happens to the EOS M system.

While January saw the launch of the Canon EOS R5 C, a Cinema EOS version of the Canon EOS R5 tailored to videography, it appears that we might see three more RF bodies released this year.

According to the report, by outlet Canon Rumors, the manufacturer will launch three new EOS R cameras in the second half of 2022. The first will reportedly be a new APS-C camera, which is widely expected to be the Canon EOS R7, and will replace the Canon EOS 7D and Canon EOS 7D Mark II DSLRs – which seems like a logical move, seeing as Canon has already announced that it is moving to mirrorless-first development.

This rumor has been speculated for some time – and, in October, Canon registered two new camera bodies, which added further fuel to the fire. In January a patent was spotted for a Canon RF-S 16-55mm f/2.8 lens (thanks, Canon Watch), which echoes the nomenclature for the manufacturer's EF-S APS-C lenses.

Could the Canon EOS R7 be arriving this year, to replace the ageing EOS 7D DSLR line? (Image credit: Canon)

It would seem very strange to make an RF-S lens for a full-frame system, so the scuttlebutt certainly suggests that an APS-C body is in the works. "I have now been told by a good source that Canon will definitely be bringing an APS-C RF mount camera equipped with a backside-illuminated sensor in the second half of 2022," stated the report.

Further reports suggest that the other two new bodies are a new entry level full frame camera (arguably a replacement for or a successor to the Canon EOS RP) and a camera that sits between Canon’s EOS R5 and the entry level body.

The speculation over the new entry level system suggests that it will use the same 20.1MP image sensor from the Canon EOS R6. Rumors persist that one of the three models will not feature an EVF – and it feels that this might suit a smartphone-friendly starter camera, for users who aren't used to using a viewfinder.

There's never a dull moment when it comes to Canon Rumors – and history has taught us that some of these reports end up being fairly accurate, so 2022 looks set to be an interesting year!

