CineStill launches new 400D film for 35mm and 120 – maybe large format, too

As the film community is in the honeymoon phase, with Kodak announcing Gold 200 for 120mm format, CineStill has thrown its name in the hat as well by announcing the development and production of a new color film, CineStill 400Dymanic – or 400D, as it is nicknaming it.

CineStill 400Dymanic is a new everyday color film rated at an ASA / ISO of 400, which will be suited for a variety of shooting scenarios and was created with versatility in mind. This will be a new daylight-balanced stock that will be perfect to have in your bag for any occasion.

However, the story doesn't end there; back in 2016, CineStill called upon the anolog community to help back and produce CineStill 800T and CineStill 50D in 120 format for the very first time. Fast-forward to today and either of these films are regularly in the bag of those that love shooting film.

Now CineStill is asking the same community, now even larger thanks to the film renaissance, to help it once more produce this new daylight-balanced 400 film come to market in 35mm, 120 and possibly even larger formats like 4x5, if there is a want and need by the film community.

CineStill 400D image samples

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: CineStill)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: CineStill)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: CineStill)

CineStill is calling these backers "Film Makers" and as of writing it has received over 3,790 "Film Makers" who have donated an astonishing $201,405 so far. This confirmed that the company will be making 400D in 35mm, is 87% of the way to producing it in 120 for medium format cameras, and is 55% there to make 400D available for large format cameras in 4x5 sheets.

This is a great day to be a film photographer and, as the recent price increases were announced from Kodak and other film manufactures, it is a pleasant surprise to see a new film on offer to the community.

Read more:

Best film cameras

Best 35mm film

Best 120 film

Best sheet film for large format cameras