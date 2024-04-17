Change your perspective for less with this affordable new tilt-shift lens from 7artisans

By Gareth Bevan
published

Available in Sony E, Fujifilm X, and MTF mounts, the new 7artisans 50mm F1.4 looks like a budget way to try tilt-shift photography

7artisans 50mm F1.4 lens
(Image credit: 7artisans)

Tilt-shift photography is a niche but growing area, with some big releases in this space recently like Fujifilm's tilt-shift GFX lenses which our reviewer called "the best tilt-shift lenses in the world." 

If you have never experienced tilt-shift photography, but want to give it a go, unfortunately, tilt-shift lenses do have a habit of being quite expensive. But recently there have been more affordable lenses in this area coming from a growing number of third-party lens makers, the latest – the 7artisans 50mm F1.4.

Gareth Bevan
Gareth Bevan
Reviews Editor

Gareth is a photographer based in London, working as a freelance photographer and videographer for the past several years, having the privilege to shoot for some household names. With work focusing on fashion, portrait and lifestyle content creation, he has developed a range of skills covering everything from editorial shoots to social media videos. Outside of work, he has a personal passion for travel and nature photography, with a devotion to sustainability and environmental causes.

