Change your perspective for less with this affordable new tilt-shift lens from 7artisans

Available in Sony E, Fujifilm X, and MTF mounts, the new 7artisans 50mm F1.4 looks like a budget way to try tilt-shift photography
(Image credit: 7artisans)
Tilt-shift photography is a niche but growing area, with some big releases in this space recently like Fujifilm's tilt-shift GFX lenses which our reviewer called "the best tilt-shift lenses in the world."
If you have never experienced tilt-shift photography, but want to give it a go, unfortunately, tilt-shift lenses do have a habit of being quite expensive. But recently there have been more affordable lenses in this area coming from a growing number of third-party lens makers, the latest – the 7artisans 50mm F1.4.
The 7artisans 50mm F1.4 is a tilt-shift lens for Sony E-mount or Fujifilm X-mount APS-C cameras and for Micro Four Thirds cameras. This gives the lens a 1.5x (APS-C) or 2x (MTF) crop, giving a full-frame equivalent focal length of either 75mm or 100mm. The lens will be a fully manual lens, so that means manual focus and manual aperture, and I can't see from currently available information if the lens has any electrical contacts for providing EXIF data to the camera. The wide f/1.4 aperture should help create some nice depth of field though.
But what is tilt-shift photography? Tilt-shift photography changes how a lens lines up to the camera sensor, changing this focal plane can manipulate the camera's focus and perspective to either change the view of a subject such as tall buildings in architectural photography, or get front-to-back focus as often used in landscape photography. There are also more fun ways of using tilt-shift lenses such as creating the miniature effect in model worlds.
The 7artisans 50mm f/1.4 is available now and costs $226 in the US, with pricing in other locations to be confirmed.
Gareth is a photographer based in London, working as a freelance photographer and videographer for the past several years, having the privilege to shoot for some household names. With work focusing on fashion, portrait and lifestyle content creation, he has developed a range of skills covering everything from editorial shoots to social media videos. Outside of work, he has a personal passion for travel and nature photography, with a devotion to sustainability and environmental causes.