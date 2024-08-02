Capture stunning bird photos with Digital Photographer Magazine Issue 282, out now!

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now!

This month we have another amazing issue for you, featuring professional tips, reviews, and practical how-to guides.

Capture amazing bird photos

With help from Martin Goff, Abi Fox and Paul Way, discover the essential skills to capture your best ever action images of avian subjects (Image credit: Future)

To kick off the issue, turn to p36 of the magazine to discover our main feature on beautiful bird photography. With help from three expert wildlife photographers, you’ll learn how to understand avian behaviour, getting insights into how best to position yourself for dramatic photos. You’ll also find out what’s in a pro shooter’s kitbag, how to set up your camera for action and how to introduce a little creativity to your portfolio, for images with a unique twist.

Shoot wide!

Join landscape pros John Erwin and Liam Willis for in-the-field techniques when using wideangle lenses (Image credit: Future)

Wideangle lenses open up the world like no other type of optic. Their immense power to bring details into the frame means they can truly capture a scene as we see it with our own eyes. While this has great storytelling potential, it’s important to understand the challenges that come with an inclusive field of view. In our first feature, we speak to two pro landscape and architecture photographers to find out how they control distortion, compose correctly and find perfect subjects for wideangle treatment.

Island life - behind the scenes on a beauty portrait shoot

Working locally while optimising your website can be a recipe for success says Oliver Doran. (Image credit: Future)

For our Shoot Like a Pro feature this month, we joined commercial and portrait photographer Oliver Doran in his studio on the Island of Jersey to go behind the scenes of one of his beauty shoots. We chatted to him about how he works in this niche island market while also capturing celebrity images for major campaigns around the world.

Capture landscapes at low tide

Get your camera low and level to control problematic middleground detail in coastal scenes. (Image credit: Future)

If you’ve ever tried shooting landscapes at the coast, you’ll have often noticed how tricky it can be to capture beautiful shots at low tide. In our shoot and edit project this issue, we show you how to rethink your composition to control ugly or empty middle grounds for gorgeous shots of harbours and marinas at any time of the day. Never take a dull shot at the seaside ever again!

Aerial Artistry - shoot the world from above

Join us in a helicopter over London with pro aerial photographer, Donn Delson (Image credit: Future)

Learn to capture the world from above with veteran aerial photographer Donn Delson. In our interview slot, Donn explains how he became a devotee of open-door helicopter photography and the creative challenges associated with capturing images from a moving vehicle.

Latest reviews

Every month, we get hands-on with the latest photo tech. In this issue, we take the Fujifilm X-T50 and Panasonic Lumix S9 for a spin and check out two new lenses from Canon and Sigma (Image credit: Future)

Photo Kit Leaderboard

Check out our Kit Leaderboard starting on page 96 for the latest and greatest in the photo industry! See if your camera makes it to the top. Plus, we break down all the confusing photography jargon in our Photo Glossary on page 112. (Image credit: Future)

Plus we've got the usual tutorials, interviews, insight and opinion, from a range of experienced pro photographers from across the industry.

