Capture Online - the free photo course run by The Photography Show this week

Starting on 16 December, The Photography Show will be putting on a series of free, online sessions hosted by professional photographers, each with their own area of expertise. The Capture Online series kicks off with Dominique Shaw of York Place Studio who will be sharing tips on capturing candid family moments this Christmas.

The free session will start at 19:30 (GMT) and run for 30 minutes followed by a short Q&A with Dominique herself. During the seminar, Dominique will discuss her top tips and techniques for capturing those sacred family moments without worrying too much about getting the perfect picture.

York Place Studio is a multi-award-winning photography studio renowned for blurring the lines between traditional documentary wedding photography and street photography. Dominique's approach to photography is all about celebrating personalities, relationships and individuality. She has a natural ability to capture humor and connection so it's no surprise that children and families are a regular theme in her work. Christmas is a time where all the family can get together (Covid allowing) so it's a great time to get your camera out and start snapping.

Ahead of the talk, Dominique has shared a couple of tips with us that she thinks are really important to remember when capturing family photos at Christmas. Her first tip is to make sure you're not just taking photos of the Christmas activities themselves but rather seeing them as opportunities to photograph the relationships, dynamics and individual personalities of your family.

The second top tip is to remember that imperfections are perfect. Don't worry about making sure everything looks just right before getting your camera out, amazing moments and memories happen when you least expect them so don't miss out on them because your camera settings aren't correct or because some people aren't looking.

This is just the first episode of what promises to be an informative and insightful series and best of all it's free! We haven't been told too much about what else The Photography Show has up its sleeve but we're sure that over the next nine months there'll be a session that appeals to everyone.

If you want to brush up on your photography skills and want to capture some beautiful images this Christmas, you can sign up to view the first on-demand session on The Photography Show website and fill in the form. Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year and with Dominique's help, you'll be able to capture all the magic.

