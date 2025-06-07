Earlier this year, BBC Earth released two standout YouTube series, In Search of Nature and Framed in Nature, offering rare behind-the-scenes access to the working lives of nature photographers.

Now, the complete Framed in Nature series, which focuses on the craft and technique behind wildlife photography, has been compiled into one long-form video, creating a free one-stop masterclass for anyone looking to improve their skills behind the lens.

How To Take Stunning Wildlife Photographs | BBC Earth - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: Watch How to Take Stunning Wildlife Photographs by BBC Earth

This comprehensive video follows a diverse group of photographers as they work across different habitats, from remote jungles and vast national parks to the backyard wilderness.

Viewers are invited not just to observe their stunning imagery but to learn how each shot is created; what gear is used, which settings are chosen, how lighting is controlled and how the photographers interact ethically with wildlife in the field.

It’s a rare opportunity to hear top professionals talk openly about their creative processes, technical decisions and problem-solving strategies, all while in the field.

(Image credit: BBC Earth)

One of the most fascinating segments comes from macro wildlife photographer Hallie Cowan Barrera. Her segment showcases the extraordinary beauty of creatures often overlooked, such as snakes, spiders and insects, photographed with stunning precision in the wilds of South Carolina, USA.

Hallie walks viewers through her entire approach, from the macro lenses and diffused flash she relies on to her techniques for finding and photographing subjects in difficult environments. Her insights are not only technically valuable but also inspiring, showing what’s possible when patience, skill and creativity come together in the field.

The value of this compilation lies in its honesty and insight from the professionals. This isn't a flashy highlight reel, it’s an educational, unfiltered look into what it takes to produce great wildlife photography.

Whether you’re shooting in your backyard or planning your next trip into the wild, this video offers practical knowledge and inspiration in equal measure.

(Image credit: BBC Earth)

The Framed in Nature series has proven itself as one of the most useful resources for aspiring wildlife photographers – and this new long-form version is the perfect way to absorb its lessons all in one go. It’s the kind of content that invites repeat viewing for the wealth of information packed into every frame.

Watch the full Framed in Nature masterclass now on BBC Earth’s YouTube channel and take your wildlife photography to new heights.

(Image credit: BBC Earth)

