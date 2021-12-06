Can't get your hands on a Canon A1? Try a wooden one! You can even change lenses!

A Vietnamese online store is creating wooden replicas of the most popular camera models and it's branching out by taking requests for personalized engravings of your photography logo to put on the back, too. You wood not believe the level of detail that goes into creating these beautiful cameras.

As photographers, we love things that look aesthetically pleasing, and although you might be thinking what the purpose of owning a wooden camera may be, just take a look at some of the creations on the store's Facebook page.

Facebook video shows the wooden Sony A1 in action!

The 'Wooden Model Design' craft company is based in the Lâm Đồng Province of Vietnam but ships worldwide (as far as we can tell). The company does not appear to have an official website or product list, therefore orders must be requested and arranged via its page on Facebook through the 'Shop' tab and messaging system – but reviews left by customers of the store seem extremely promising.

We did also find an Instagram account for the shop, and surprisingly a TikTok account, although it is unclear if orders can be taken through these platforms too, as they link to the original Facebook page.

Once translated, a message on the company's Facebook states: "Inanimate pieces create emotional flows from the creation process, to the assembly stage and the customer experience. Let's join hands to create something different!"

Another statement on their instagram posts suggest: "Our mission is to spread art and passion worldwide by combining pieces of wood and human creativity. These pieces are carefully assembled with incredible precision."

Wooden Sony A1 camera (Image credit: ©Stephen J Kahn /The Wooden Model Design)

Part of the fun is having to weather seal the camera yourself, you'll be barking up the wrong tree if you don't treat one of these masterpieces like gold, or displayed proudly on a homely shelf, your office aesthetic will have never had it so wood!.

The price of these wooden cameras varies depending on model and customizations, once converted from Vietnamese Dong, prices work out at roughly $50 / £37 / AU$70.

