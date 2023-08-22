Canon Redline Challenge is back with the theme 'Room to Breathe'

Canon Europe is excited to announce the highly anticipated return of its third Redline Challenge photography competition, which has officially opened for submissions.

This year's theme is 'Room to Breathe', which invites budding photographers to capture a moment that embodies the essence of minimalism. Embracing the 'less is more' philosophy, participants are encouraged to channel their inner creativity and present a stripped-down perspective on their chosen subject. The overall winner will take home an impressive Canon EOS R5 bundle, complete with the versatile RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM lens.

• Check out the best Canon cameras including the latest mirrorless systems, classic DSLRs and travel-friendly compact cameras

The Redline Challenge, an event that garners the talents of amateur photographers across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), challenges participants to put their photographic skills to the test. The competition welcomes a wide spectrum of entries, from serene landscape compositions that utilize negative space to inventive explorations of shapes and lines. Personal moments of solitude are also fair game, allowing photographers to exhibit their prowess across diverse genres.

As a testament to the evolving landscape of photography, submissions for the Canon Redline Challenge can be taken using any photographic device so whether you shoot on a mirrorless camera, a DSLR, a camera phone or even a film camera you can get involved. The judging criteria encompass composition, ingenuity, technical mastery, and alignment with the overarching theme with the ultimate victor will be revealed in October.

Last year the Redline Challenge garnered a staggering 14,000 submissions under the theme 'A Split-Second Story'. The crowned winner of that edition was Jiří Durdík, a self-taught photographer hailing from the Czech Republic. Durdík's winning entry captured the exhilarating motion blur of a dirt bike race, showcasing his mastery of capturing dynamic moments.

Entries for the 2023 Redline Challenge are open until September 16 2023, providing aspiring photographers with a window of opportunity to submit their captivating compositions. For more information about the competition, submission guidelines, and updates, visit the official Canon Redline Challenge website.

Also check out the best Canon lenses and browse a range of super-sharp primes, versatile telephotos and ultra-wide angles perfect for landscape or astrophotography!