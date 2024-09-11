“My still-life photos are inspired by Old Masters and modern still-life paintings”

Ronni Allen analyses her photo ‘The Reign of the Victoria Plum’ and discusses four key points...

(Image credit: Ronni Allen)

Next to being a commercial food photographer and stylist, Ronni Allen is also a food still-life photographer, selling her art in the form of prints and cards. She says, "I am inspired by natural simple produce, the intricate detail on food that we take for granted, the miracle of seasonal food, and the nostalgia food gives me.”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Ronni about her still-life work and analyzing their image ‘The Reign of the Victoria Plum’. We discussed the techniques she used to capture the scene and why it works... 

Why Shots Work: Still-life Photography
Ronni Allen

Ronni Allen is a commercial food photographer and stylist, based in Oxfordshire, UK. Her images help food and drink manufacturers, chefs, and restaurants highlight the passion, stories, and emotions behind their products and allow them to maximize their products’ visibility on social media platforms.

Ronnie is also a food still-life photographer, selling her art in the form of prints and cards. She has an interest in independent businesses, seasonal food, and sustainable food production, which influences both of her genres. She was a finalist in the 2022 Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year contest and has also been shortlisted in 2024.

Kim Bunermann
Kim Bunermann
Technique Editor

Kim is the Technique Editor of Digital Photographer Magazine. She specializes in architecture, still life and product photography and has a Master's degree in Photography and Media with a distinction from the FH Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Germany. While studying, Kim came to the UK for an exchange term at the London College of Communication. She settled in the UK and began her career path by joining Future. Kim focuses on tutorials and creative techniques, and particularly enjoys interviewing inspiring photographers who concentrate on a range of fascinating subjects including women in photography, the climate crisis; the planet, its precious creatures and the environment.

