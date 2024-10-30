Canon launches its first ever BLACK 70-200mm f/2.8L lens – and it's a hybrid, power zoom beast

By
published

Canon reveals a cutting-edge 70-200mm f/2.8L hybrid power zoom – and aims to please pro photographers AND videographers

Animation of the Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM Z lens being mounted on a Canon EOS R5 Mark II body
(Image credit: Canon)

Canon has announced the new Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM Z lens, which follows in the high-tech footsteps of the Canon RF 24-105mm f/2.8L IS USM Z, boosting Canon’s hybrid lens line, alongside the new Canon RF 24mm f/1.4L VCM and Canon RF 50mm f/1.4L VCM hybrid prime lenses also revealed today.

These RF hybrid lenses, with their dedicated aperture ring, sit between standard Canon RF lenses, cinema and broadcast lenses – borrowing the best bits from each category to create crossover lenses that satisfy every kind of shooter.

Peter Travers
Peter Travers

The editor of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Peter 14 years of experience as both a journalist and professional photographer. He is a hands-on photographer with a passion and expertise for sharing his practical shooting skills. Equally adept at turning his hand to portraits, landscape, sports and wildlife, he has a fantastic knowledge of camera technique and principles. As you'd expect of the editor of a Canon publication, Peter is a devout Canon user and can often be found reeling off shots with his EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR. 

