Canon is rumored to be working on a sequel to my favorite ever lens

Canon confirmed earlier this year, alongside the launch of the RF 35mm f/1.4L VCM lens, that it was working on more hybrid lenses to suit both photographers and videographers. One thing Canon neglected to divulge is exactly which lenses these might be.

Speculation, courtesy of Canon Rumors, is that Canon is about to drop two lenses in Q4 this year, an RF 24mm f/1.4L VCM, and an RF 50mm f/1.4L VCM. While I am sure there will be plenty of people excited about both lenses, the one that has me bouncing around with anticipation is the RF 50mm.

The last time Canon made a 50mm lens with an f/1.4 aperture was a whopping 31 years ago! But guess what? The Canon EF 50mm f/1.4 USM is still going strong and can be bought brand new today, which is a testament to what a legend that lens has become in the Canon photographic community.

Now before you mock me for calling this my favorite ever lens, let me clarify, I don't think this is the best lens Canon has ever made – quite frankly it is far from it! But this is the lens that I, as I am sure many other photographers, cut my teeth on as part of my photographic journey. As such, it carries a huge sentimental value.

Canon's RF 35mm f/1.4L VCM announced last month (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The Canon EF 50mm f/1.4 is a nifty fifty like no other. Not only was the lens remarkably small for a wide aperture prime, but it came at an affordable price that opened up a higher level of photographic quality and expression. This is the lens that I have shot more photos through than any other.

I am looking forward to seeing what Canon chooses to do with an RF 50mm f/1.4L VCM. I am expecting the lens to grow substantially, not only to fit on the inevitable aperture ring, but also to match the size of the RF 35mm VCM to better interoperability when balancing different lenses for video. I am also expecting Canon to sharpen up some of the "unique characteristics" expressed by the EF 50mm lens, especially since the lens will be apparently upgraded to an L-Series optic.

However, if Canon can just keep enough of the magic of the EF 50mm, and the lens in that sweet spot for price-to-quality value then I might finally have reason to consider this my next purchase.

