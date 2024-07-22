Canon is rumored to be working on a sequel to my favorite ever lens

By
published

A new RF 50mm f/1.4L VCM could be coming this year to replace Canon's 31 year old classic

(Image credit: Future)

Canon confirmed earlier this year, alongside the launch of the RF 35mm f/1.4L VCM lens, that it was working on more hybrid lenses to suit both photographers and videographers. One thing Canon neglected to divulge is exactly which lenses these might be. 

Speculation, courtesy of Canon Rumors, is that Canon is about to drop two lenses in Q4 this year, an RF 24mm f/1.4L VCM, and an RF 50mm f/1.4L VCM. While I am sure there will be plenty of people excited about both lenses, the one that has me bouncing around with anticipation is the RF 50mm. 

Gareth Bevan
Reviews Editor

Gareth is a photographer based in London, working as a freelance photographer and videographer for the past several years, having the privilege to shoot for some household names. With work focusing on fashion, portrait and lifestyle content creation, he has developed a range of skills covering everything from editorial shoots to social media videos. Outside of work, he has a personal passion for travel and nature photography, with a devotion to sustainability and environmental causes.

