Canon is recalling batches of EOS R10 cameras

Canon Japan has published a customer notice about issues with certain batches of its recent mirrorless camera, the EOS R10, and its 16-year-old DSLR lens, the EF 50mm f/1.2L. It warns of an issue with the camera's flash, and problems shooting in high-temperature environments with the lens.

The Canon EOS R10 (opens in new tab) is an entry-level camera that was launched in July, combining a great feature set with a price that sneaks below quadruple digits. Canon Japan's customer advice specifies that "A small part of this product makes a loud noise ('bachi' sound) when the built-in strobe fires."

Where to find the relevant part of the serial number on the EOS R10 (Image credit: Canon)

You can check if your camera might be affected by typing the full serial number into Canon's site, as explained on the Canon EOS R10 notice page (opens in new tab). Only cameras with 01, 02, and 03 at the beginning of the serial numbers will be affected.

Since the notice has only been announced by Canon Japan, we can assume that the affected cameras weren't sold elsewhere – though it might be an idea to listen to that flash!

How to read the Serial number on the Canon EF 50mm f/1.2L USM lens (Image credit: Canon)

As for the lens in question, it's the Canon EF 50mm f/1.2L USM. This lens has been around since 2007, and as one of Canon's most beloved lenses is already sitting in many kit bags.

So why the problem now, after all these years? Well, the models affected are only those that were manufactured in 2022.

According to the advisory, the issue is with exposure when shooting in a high-temperature environment. It might not be as intended, there might be variations in brightness, or it might just give an "Err01" error code.

You can check the full advice on Canon's EF 50mm f/1.2L USM notice page (opens in new tab). Again it is possible to check the serial number to see if your lens is affected; only lenses with the first four digits reading "1840", "1940", "2040", "2140", and "2240" are affected.

Again the notice has only been issued in Japan, so until Canon alerts customers about the issue in other territories it's safe to assume that only batches sold in Japan are affected.

