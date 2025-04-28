These three Canon cameras will "die" this year… in fact, one of them dies THIS WEEK

All good things must come to an end – and that includes the service life of cameras.

Canon Japan has recently updated its repair support page, confirming that three cameras will reach the end of their serviceable life this year – and one of them reaches it at the end of this month, on Wednesday.

Obviously, this doesn't mean that these bodies will suddenly stop working! Properly looked after, the best Canon cameras can give you years and years of reliable performance.

These dates are simply the cutoff point after which Canon (or, at least, Canon Japan) will no longer service, support or repair them.

Canon EOS Rebel T6 / 1300D – April 2025

(Image credit: Canon)

Launched in April 2016, the Rebel T6 / 1300D / X8i (as the camera is known in the US, Europe and Japan respectively) has had a respectable service lifespan of 9 years.

While it was a pretty basic camera, with its 18MP APS-C sensor and Digic 4+ processor, it had fairly ambitious features – such as using NFC to link to the Connect Station CS100 with a simple touch, enabling images and videos to be watched on a TV or shared to printers and other devices.

Canon EOS Rebel T6i / 750D – August 2025

(Image credit: Canon)

The Rebel T6i / 750D / Kiss X8i released in April 2015, meaning it's enjoyed a healthy decade of service life. Upon launch it boasted the highest resolution of any beginner camera from Canon, thanks to its 24.2MP APS-C sensor.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While the "i" would suggest that it's a minor upgrade of the T6 / X8, this camera adopted some heavy-hitting technology in the form of Hybrid CMOS AF III to enable phase detect autofocus, along with touch controls and a vari-angle screen.

Canon EOS 6D – September 2025

(Image credit: Canon)

The mighty 6D was launched way back in 2012, giving this camera a medal-worthy 13 years of service – befitting its stature as the go-to for many full-frame first-timers.

At launch it was the world's lightest full-frame DSLR, at just 680g, and its brand-new 20.2MP sensor was paired with the Digic 5+ processor to deliver 4.5fps burst shooting and a new sensitivity ceiling of ISO25600 (expandable to 102400).

To see the end of service life for Canon's other cameras, lenses and accessories – along with printers, binoculars, calculators and other Canon products – head to the repair support period page on the manufacturer's Japanese website. (Note that repairable service life may vary between territories.)

You might also like…

Take a look at the best Canon lenses for DSLRs and the best Canon RF lenses for mirrorless cameras.