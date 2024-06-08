Canon EOS R50 camera is a beginner bargain at its lowest price ever

Save big on this mirrorless camera that is perfect for beginners and DSLR switchers

Canon EOS R50 deal
(Image credit: Canon)

Black Friday may be a distant memory, but there are still lots of great deals to be found on cameras - and one of our favorite deals at the moment for those looking for a beginner level camera for enthusiast photography is on the Canon EOS R50.

The EOS R50 is one a number of interchangeable lens mirrorless cameras from Canon that seeks to be the new alternative to its highly popular DSLRs, such as the EOS Rebel T100 and EOS Rebel SL3. It again uses an APS-C sensor, and gives a resolution of 24 megapixels. And is now around $50 cheaper than the deals we saw over Black Friday and Cyber Monday - proving that the cost of some things is heading down…

Canon EOS R50 + RF-S 18-45mm | $799.99| &nbsp;$649 Save $150 at Adorama with free accessories

Canon EOS R50 + RF-S 18-45mm | $799.99 |  $649
Save $150 at Adorama with free accessories This is the best price we have seen on this beginner-friendly mirrorless model - and the deal is sweetened by Adorama with goodie bag of add-ons. Key specs are 24 megapixel APS-C sensor, a 3-in touchscreen pivoting screen and 4K video. This starter kit includes the RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM zoom, and comes with a bag, Sandisk memory card, set of filters, and a cleaning kit.

Price watch: Amazon $649 with lens but no accessories

View Deal
Canon EOS R50 body |was $679| now $549 Save $130 at Adorama with free accessories &nbsp;

Canon EOS R50 body | was $679 | now $549
Save $130 at Adorama with free accessories  If you don't need the kit zoom, then this body only deal is also the best price we have seen since the camera's launch. Comes with a bag, Sandisk memory card, and a cleaning kit.

View Deal
Canon R50 + 18-45mm + 55-120mm|was $1,029|now $849 SAVE $130 at Amazon💰 Amazing price for beginnersSimple to use with guided UILacks the latest tracking options 💲Price match: Adorama: $849 | &nbsp;

Canon R50 + 18-45mm + 55-120mm|was $1,029|now $849
SAVE $130 at Amazon This is a great twin-lens starter kit for anyone wanting to pick up photography as a new hobby, yes $50 isn't much but it's better than nothing on this ready-to-shoot package.
💰 Amazing price for beginners
Simple to use with guided UI
Lacks the latest tracking options

💲Price match:
Adorama: $849 |  B&H: $849

View Deal

