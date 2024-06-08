Canon EOS R50 camera is a beginner bargain at its lowest price ever

Black Friday may be a distant memory, but there are still lots of great deals to be found on cameras - and one of our favorite deals at the moment for those looking for a beginner level camera for enthusiast photography is on the Canon EOS R50.

The EOS R50 is one a number of interchangeable lens mirrorless cameras from Canon that seeks to be the new alternative to its highly popular DSLRs, such as the EOS Rebel T100 and EOS Rebel SL3. It again uses an APS-C sensor, and gives a resolution of 24 megapixels. And is now around $50 cheaper than the deals we saw over Black Friday and Cyber Monday - proving that the cost of some things is heading down…

We have found three great deals - with one lens, two lenses, or in basic body only form:

Canon EOS R50 body | was $679 | now $549

Save $130 at Adorama with free accessories If you don't need the kit zoom, then this body only deal is also the best price we have seen since the camera's launch. Comes with a bag, Sandisk memory card, and a cleaning kit.

Launched last year, the R50 is no longer the cheapest model in the EOS R range - that honor now goes to the EOS R100. But one of the key advantages the R50 has is that it has a full-articulated LCD screen - which is great for vlogging or selfies, and for taking images at unusual camera angles. Furthermore, the screen is touch-sensitive, unlike on the R100 - so it will be more at home to the smartphone generation.

See our full Canon EOS R50 review and see our pick of the Best lenses for the Canon R50