Canon EOS R10 mirrorless camera drops to its best-ever price

The summer sales are still throwing up some great August Bank Holiday camera deals - and there are some bargains to be had

We have just noticed this tasty discount on the Canon EOS R10 at Amazon UK - which gets you a £373 discount on this camera body - which brings it down to its best-ever price – better than it was on Prime Day last month. It is tagged as a Limited Time Deal - so we don't expect this offer to be around for long.

Canon EOS R10 body|was £999.99|£626

SAVE £373.99 at Amazon with this modern mirrorless camera body that packs 24.2MP stills capabilities with UHD 4K video recording – perfect for content creatives.

When we reviewed the camera, we commented on its professional-level autofocus and speed, 4K 60p imaging, and 120p slow-motion at 1080p – and that it offered performance that punches well above its weight class.

The Canon EOS R10 is a sleek mirrorless camera with a hybrid ethos. Suited to both photo and video worlds, the R10 brings an APS-C sensor to the R system, along with high-speed shooting, intelligent AF, and impressive 4K video recording to complement a multimedia workflow.

It comes equipped with the same Digic X processor borrowed from the flagship Canon EOS R3 that allows the Canon ROS R10 to shoot at a continuous 23 frames-per-second with its silent electronic shutter or an impressive 15fps via its mechanical shutter.

Beyond stills, the R10's sensor also offers high-res UHD 4K 8-bit recording, with the ability to record at up to 60p using a cropped portion of the sensor or at 30p when using an oversampled 6K recording area for improved sharpness, reduced moiré, and lower noise. And, for slow-motion playback, 120p recording is supported at up to Full HD resolution.

This makes it the perfect camera for anyone wanting to start creating content for clients or social media, and even YouTube.

