Canon EOS C70 gets a firmware update to improve AF with cinema and RF lenses

Since its release in September 2020, the Canon EOS C70 has been one of the most sought-after cinema cameras around for solo filmmakers and small productions.

Now with its most recent firmware update, the Canon EOS C70 receives an improved AF-capability with professional cinema lenses; CN8×15 IAS S/E1, CN-E20-50mm T2.4 L F, CN-E45-135mm T2.4 L F which will now support Dual Pixel CMOS AF autofocus (CN8×15 IAS S/E1 only) and support for Dual Pixel Focus Guide and able being able to display the T number of the lens your using, while also supporting Peripheral Illumination Correction and Chromatic Lens Aberration Correction – key features when using high-quality glass on set.

But that isn't all you are getting with this update. A range of Canon RF lenses are also getting a correction, namely the RF-S18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM and RF-S18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM which will now support a menu to switch lens functions to either focus ring, control ring, or lens optical image stabilization.

(Image credit: James Artaius / Digital Camera World)

Along with these lens function improvements, C70 owners will now be able to record in XF-AVC 4K at 50, or 60 frames per second, while also being able to enable eye/face detection and tracking when shooting from 24 to 120 frames per second.

This new firmware can be downloaded via the support section on the Canon website

Incorporating key Cinema EOS video tools in a mirrorless-style body, the Canon EOS C70 features a Super 35 DGO (Dual Gain Output) sensor for capturing images with up to 16+ stops of high dynamic range. The innovative DGO system combines two separate gain readings for each photodiode on the sensor, emphasizing saturation in bright areas of your image and lowering noise in darker areas. Video resolutions include DCI 4K capture at rates ranging from 23.98 to 60 fps, plus high-speed options up to 120 fps in UHD 4K and 180 fps in cropped 2K.

Pro video functions also include unlimited video recording, Dual Pixel CMOS AF autofocus control, a motorized ND filter, RF-mount, a BNC timecode input/output connector, and built-in dual mini-XLR audio inputs.

The EOS C70 was also the first Cinema EOS camera with a Canon RF lens mount, that enables you to use Canon's line of fast, reliable RF lenses with advanced coatings and image stabilization.