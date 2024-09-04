Canon adds new features to its smallest EOS cinema camera

Canon issues a firmware update for the Canon EOS R5 C, adding some interesting new features and fixing those pesky bug issues.

The Canon EOS R5 C is Canon's full-frame hybrid camera and its smallest cinema EOS camera. Featuring 8K video capture and 45MP stills capabilities it's features place it in our guides among the best hybrid cameras and the best Netflix-approved camera guides.

The update may have surprised users, as firmware updates so often do, but this update includes more than just big fixes. It adds some rather useful new features that enhance the user's control and ease of use.

The update notes can be found below:

Canon EOS R5 C (Ver 1.0.8.1)

"Firmware Version 1.0.8.1 incorporates the following enhancements and fixes:

• Adds the following size option to the Focus Guide function:

-Normal/Large

• Enables the display of Markers during playback.

• Enables the following functions to be assigned as options to the Select Dial:

-Iris, Shutter, ISO/Gain, White Balance Mode, White Balance Mode (K), White Balance Mode (CC), Select Subject

• Enables the Shutter Speed option to be assigned to the Top Grip control dial, the Top control dial, and Control Ring.

• Enables the AF frame position to be reset by pushing the Joystick. (Video Mode)

• Adds the following thickness option to the Continuous AF frame:

-Normal/Slightly Thick/Thick.

• Adds support for the lens correction function that is included with EOS VR Utility Version 1.4 or later.

• Fixes minor issues.

• Fixed an issue in which, when quickly switching from Video mode to Photo mode without stopping with specific lenses attached, the LCD monitor may go black for approx. 30 seconds, during which the camera becomes unresponsive."

The rear screen of the Canon EOS R5 C, displaying its dual-base ISO feature (Image credit: Canon)

The updates focus mainly on the cinema aspect of the camera, improving video control and ease of use features for playback.

However, I think the pick of the bunch is enabling the 'Select Dial' to control several useful functions on the fly, including ISO, IRIS, Shutter, and more.

It has previously been noted by users that the dial didn't enable the selection of anything and stood out to be a wasted opportunity, however, thanks to this update it now has a valuable function.

The update can be found on the download page (linked above) along with a helpful step-by-step guide on the updating process.

You may also be interested in our guides to the best Canon cameras, the best cinema cameras, and the best hybrid cameras.