Canon adds new features to its smallest EOS cinema camera

The update may have surprised users, as firmware updates so often do, but this update includes more than just big fixes. It adds some rather useful new features that enhance the user's control and ease of use.
"Firmware Version 1.0.8.1 incorporates the following enhancements and fixes:
• Adds the following size option to the Focus Guide function:
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
-Normal/Large
• Enables the display of Markers during playback.
• Enables the following functions to be assigned as options to the Select Dial:
-Iris, Shutter, ISO/Gain, White Balance Mode, White Balance Mode (K), White Balance Mode (CC), Select Subject
• Enables the Shutter Speed option to be assigned to the Top Grip control dial, the Top control dial, and Control Ring.
• Enables the AF frame position to be reset by pushing the Joystick. (Video Mode)
• Adds the following thickness option to the Continuous AF frame:
-Normal/Slightly Thick/Thick.
• Adds support for the lens correction function that is included with EOS VR Utility Version 1.4 or later.
• Fixes minor issues.
• Fixed an issue in which, when quickly switching from Video mode to Photo mode without stopping with specific lenses attached, the LCD monitor may go black for approx. 30 seconds, during which the camera becomes unresponsive."
The updates focus mainly on the cinema aspect of the camera, improving video control and ease of use features for playback.
However, I think the pick of the bunch is enabling the 'Select Dial' to control several useful functions on the fly, including ISO, IRIS, Shutter, and more.
It has previously been noted by users that the dial didn't enable the selection of anything and stood out to be a wasted opportunity, however, thanks to this update it now has a valuable function.
The update can be found on the download page (linked above) along with a helpful step-by-step guide on the updating process.
Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books!
Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.