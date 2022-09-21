Can you combine an L-bracket, grip and SSD? You'd better believe it!

Sony Alpha Rumors (opens in new tab) has leaked details of a new and rather innovative attachment for Sony A7-series cameras. A joint collaboration by Chinese brands TILTA and Zhiyong Technology Co. Ltd, the device resembles a conventional L-bracket, albeit one with an ergonomic grip on the vertical section. But this isn't just a simple grip, as it houses a 512GB M.2 SSD. The idea is that the SSD connects to the camera via a cable that terminates in a plug that inserts into the camera's CFexpress Type A connector. The camera therefore thinks it's recording to a regular Type A card, yet the data gets sent to the SSD.

Read more:

The best memory cards for your camera

Best CFexpress cards

Best memory card readers

(Image credit: Sony Alpha Rumors)

(opens in new tab)

It's an interesting concept, as while the host camera's CFexpres Type A PCIe 3.0 bus speed will limit data write rates to 700MB/s (meaning the SSD will be no faster than a Type A memory card), you get significantly greater storage capacity. Currently the highest capacity Type A card is Exascend's 240GB Essential card, while Sony, Delkin, Lexar and Prograde Digital's offerings all top out at 160GB.

(Image credit: Sony Alpha Rumors)

(opens in new tab)

Judging by the leaked product details, pricing of the TILTA bracket may be 4,500.00 Chinese Yuan, which equates to $638USD at the time of writing. Considering that the aforementioned 240GB Type A card will set you back $400, to get an SSD with over double that capacity, along with the benefit of having a grip and L-bracket for an additional $238 seems like good value.

(Image credit: Sony Alpha Rumors)

According to the leaked details, the L-bracket incorporates an Arca-swiss style QR tripod mounting system and doesn't restrict access to the camera's battery. The grip section features an integrated USB Type-C socket, running at USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20 GBps) speed.

(Image credit: Sony Alpha Rumors)

(Image credit: Sony Alpha Rumors)

(opens in new tab)

The function of this isn't clear from the marketing slides, but given that the two status LEDs, each labelled 'SSD' and 'USB', we could speculate that the USB connection might let you connect additional storage for the camera to record onto? Other details include a non-slip silicone covering for the grip, a pull-resistant cable connecting the Type-A plug to the SSD, and an attachment point for a wrist strap.

(Image credit: Sony Alpha Rumors)

(opens in new tab)

The device is said to be compatible with all Sony cameras with CFexpress Type-A slots, which means the a1, a7S III, a7 IV, and FX3. More information looks likely to drop on September 30th.

Story credit: Sony Alpha Rumors (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Sony Alpha Rumors)

(opens in new tab)

Read more: