Camera phones could survive concrete collisions with new Gorilla Glass Victus 2

It looks like camera phones could be about to get tougher. Corning Inc. (the American tech company that produces speciality glass and ceramics) has announced Gorilla Glass Victus 2, its latest generation of screen glass which it says delivers improved drop performance on rough surfaces like concrete.

Let's face it – concrete is everywhere and has ruined many a screen after an accidental fumble, so this should come as good news for all who want increased durability in their increasingly expensive flagship camera phones.

Corning wanted to get tougher on testing, and after trying out many collisions under test conditions, it says the Victus 2 glass is able to survive drops from a meter on surfaces like concrete. In comparison: "competitive aluminosilicate glasses from other manufacturers typically failed when dropped from half a meter or less."

What is Gorilla Glass anyway?

Developed by Corning, Gorilla Glass is one of the leading brands of chemically strengthened glass that is used to cover camera phones (as well as the screen on some tablets and fitness watches). It's excellent at this job, being thin, light and very strong with crack-resistant properties.

According to Corning’s research, 84% of consumers across three of the largest smartphone markets – China, India, and the US – cite durability as the number one purchasing consideration behind the brand itself, so Gorilla Glass is big business for smartphone manufacturers.

“We challenged our scientists not only to create a glass composition that was durable enough to better survive drops from waist height onto rougher surfaces than asphalt but to improve cover-glass performance for larger and heavier devices,” said Velasquez.

“With more sophisticated and varied designs, today’s smartphones are nearly 15% heavier, and screen sizes are up to 10% larger than they were four years ago – increasing both the stress on the cover glass and the probability of damage. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 redefines tough for consumers and OEMs.”

(Image credit: www.smartprix.com)

Will the Samsung S23 get Gorilla Glass Victus 2?

Corning has stated that Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is currently being evaluated by multiple customers and is expected to reach the market within the next few months. Our money is on the Samsung S23 being the first flagship to come with the glass because, firstly, the release time matches.

Secondly, the video above shows testing with a 200g puck, which tallies up to a midsize Samsung S22 Plus – and so again makes us think its successor (usually around the same weight) could be first.

