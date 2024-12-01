Bloody hell – get a full frame Canon camera for just £792

By
published

If you've been wanting to go full frame, the brilliant Canon EOS RP mirrorless camera has been slashed to £792

Canon EOS RP being held by a photographer, with the text &quot;Best price&quot;

If you've been looking to make the jump to full frame, I think I've found the best Black Friday camera deal for you!

The rather wonderful Canon EOS RP is currently just £792 – a huge £257.99 saving. Bag you a full frame mirrorless camera for under a grand, and use that saved cash to grab one of Canon's affordable RF primes!

Canon EOS RP
Canon EOS RP: was £1,049.99 now £792 at Amazon

Combining a 26.2MP full frame sensor with Canon's most svelte full frame body, the RP is a portable and powerful camera with accurate autofocus, a fully articulating touchscreen and a great range of lenses to choose from.
You must tick the "Apply £100 voucher" box underneath the "Black Friday Deal" price to get the full saving

View Deal

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

James has 22 years experience as a journalist, serving as editor of Digital Camera World for 6 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.

