If you've been looking to make the jump to full frame, I think I've found the best Black Friday camera deal for you!

The rather wonderful Canon EOS RP is currently just £792 – a huge £257.99 saving. Bag you a full frame mirrorless camera for under a grand, and use that saved cash to grab one of Canon's affordable RF primes!

Canon EOS RP: was £1,049.99 now £792 at Amazon Combining a 26.2MP full frame sensor with Canon's most svelte full frame body, the RP is a portable and powerful camera with accurate autofocus, a fully articulating touchscreen and a great range of lenses to choose from.

You must tick the "Apply £100 voucher" box underneath the "Black Friday Deal" price to get the full saving

I think the Canon EOS RP (review) might be the coolest member of the EOS R family. It's the slimmest of Canon's full-frame cameras, making it ideal for stills shooters who want to stay nimble and responsive in their shooting. And if you're graduating from a smaller APS-C body, this is a full-frame body that won't feel foreign and enormous in your hands.

Its 26.2MP sensor captures beautiful photographs, with a serviceable 5fps burst mode that's useful for things like street photography, and works in tandem with an accurate autofocus system to make sure you nail your shots first time.

It has a fully articulating touchscreen, though honestly this isn't really the camera if your main interest in shooting 4K video – which incurs a 1.6x crop and loses the most powerful AF features. As a pure stills camera, though, I love it – and it pairs perfectly with Canon's affordable pocket-sized primes.

Indeed, with the money you save on the body, I recommend picking up either the versatile RF 50mm f/1.8 (currently just £135) or the tiny RF 28mm f/2.8 pancake (just £275 right now).

Take a look at the best Canon RF lenses, and don't forget that you can also use the best Canon lenses for DSLRs via an affordable add-on adapter. Check out the best Canon Black Friday deals for more great offers!