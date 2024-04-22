Best price ever! Panasonic S5 II with TWO lenses for just £1,629!!

By Sebastian Oakley
published

The brilliant Panasonic Lumix S5 II is getting £300 price drop in this impressive full-frame twin-lens kit

Panasonic Lumix S5 II deal
(Image credit: Panasonic)

This is one of the best camera deals we have seen this month - with £300 off one of our favourite full-frame cameras. Available from today, the  Panasonic Lumix S5 II  comes with TWO lenses for just £1,629! - making it a great starter kit for someone making a move to full-frame mirrorless. 

This is incredible for a number of reasons. First, this full-frame mirrorless camera only came out in January 2023 - so it is still the latest model from Panasonic. And secondly you get two lenses in this bundle –  the versatile Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6, which is great for video, and the high-performance Lumix S 50mm f/1.8 prime. That's a great set-up to get you started with the L-mount system.

Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 20-60mm + 50mm|£2,199|now £1,629 SAVE £560 at Wex using code PANASAVE300 &nbsp;

Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 20-60mm + 50mm|£2,199|now £1,629
SAVE £560 at Wex using code PANASAVE300  The Lumix S5 II is a full-frame mirrorless camera with a big filmmaking pedigree. It’s built around a 24.2MP CMOS sensor, boasts phase hybrid AF, cinema 4K 60p and 6K 30p – and it’s no stills slouch either. It’s not surprising we gave it five stars in our review

View Deal

