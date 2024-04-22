Best price ever! Panasonic S5 II with TWO lenses for just £1,629!!

This is one of the best camera deals we have seen this month - with £300 off one of our favourite full-frame cameras. Available from today, the Panasonic Lumix S5 II comes with TWO lenses for just £1,629! - making it a great starter kit for someone making a move to full-frame mirrorless.

This is incredible for a number of reasons. First, this full-frame mirrorless camera only came out in January 2023 - so it is still the latest model from Panasonic. And secondly you get two lenses in this bundle – the versatile Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6, which is great for video, and the high-performance Lumix S 50mm f/1.8 prime. That's a great set-up to get you started with the L-mount system.

Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 20-60mm + 50mm|£2,199|now £1,629

SAVE £560 at Wex using code PANASAVE300 The Lumix S5 II is a full-frame mirrorless camera with a big filmmaking pedigree. It’s built around a 24.2MP CMOS sensor, boasts phase hybrid AF, cinema 4K 60p and 6K 30p – and it’s no stills slouch either. It’s not surprising we gave it five stars in our review!

The Panasonic Lumix S5 II is already an incredible bang-for-buck full frame camera, even without this wild saving - and got a five-star rating in our full review. We summarised the camera like this…

"Building on the solid foundation of the original LUMIX S5’s tough compact frame, class-leading 5-axis in-body image stabilization, and excellent color science, the LUMIX S5 II didn’t need any significant overhauls. However, the addition of phase detection autofocus brings the S5 right in line with some of the best hybrid cameras money can buy. We could be looking at a camera of the year contender."

It's the first Panasonic camera with phase detect autofocus, its 24.2MP sensor delivers 6K 30p or 4K 60p video, 30fps burst shooting, dual native ISO, 4:2:2 10-bit recording, dual memory card slots, and the list goes on.

