These are the best camera deals I've found on World Photography Day

Today is World Photography Day - celebrated every August 19 to commemorate the day that commemorates the inventor of the camera, Louis Daguerre.

But in the last 185 years the cameras and processes have changed a lot – and particular so in the last decade or so. With digital cameras offering higher resolution, better video quality, and faster, more intelligent autofocus - today could be a good day to look at what camera you might buy next.

We continually look for the best deals we can find on the latest kit - and have put together a pick of eight of the best bargains you can find right now if you are thinking of upgrading your camera…

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $499.99 | now $364.99

Save $135 at Walmart Canon's most junior body is also its smallest and lightest – but it's still quite a beast! Its 24.1MP APS-C sensor delivers stunning image quality, with great AF and a beginner-friendly guided menu system. Its versatile kit lens (a 28.8-72mm equivalent) can handle just about any scenario to get you shooting right away.

Canon EOS R5 | was $3,899 | now $2,999

Save $900 at Adorama If you're looking for a great mirrorless camera that can capture 45MP stills and amazing 8K video then they don't get much better than the Canon EOS R5 - now at its lowest-ever online price, with a free memory card and card reader.! It's a much better deal than the newly-released Canon EOS R5 Mark II too.

Sony A7 III | was $1,799.99 | now $1,239,95

Save $560 at Walmart The A7 III is still a highly capable camera despite its age. Thanks to its 24.2MP full-frame sensor, 10fps bursts, 4K video and image stabilization, you get a lot for your money!

Canon EOS R6 Mark II | was $2,499 | now $1,999

Save $500 at B&H Photo Grab the perfect hybrid camera from Canon. Its 24MP stills and 6K video recording make it a great camera for prosumers and professionals alike.

GoPro Hero 12 Black | was $399.99 | now $299

Save $100 at Amazon GoPro's latest action cam is less than a year old - and is now under $300 at Amazon.

Nikon Z50 + 16-50mm & 50-250mm | was $1,346.95 | now $1,346.95

Save $200 at Amazon If you're looking for a complete starter photography bundle, this ready-to-shoot kit offers two zoom lenses that cover wide-angle to telephoto, to capture everything you want to shoot – now at an even better price!

Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 14-28mm + 85mm f/1.8 | was $2,747.99 | now £2,047.99

Save £799 at B&H The latest flagship from Panasonic just got even better, thanks to this exclusive twin-lens deal, that effectively gets you the 85mm lens thrown in for $50. Built for content creators, with 6K video and 24MP stills plus a 96MP high-res mode, this is as good as it gets for a hybrid camera.

Fujifilm GFX 50S II | was $3,999.95 | now $2,999

Save $1,000.95 at Adorama The GFX 50S II got top marks from us when we reviewed it, and it's still a very tempting proposition, thanks to the advantages of a medium-format sensor – and a 51.4MP sensor at that. With this amazing saving, it can now be had for a far more affordable price than ever before and with a free subscription to Capture One.

