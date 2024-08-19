These are the best camera deals I've found on World Photography Day

Today is World Photography Day - celebrated every August 19 to commemorate the day that commemorates the inventor of the camera, Louis Daguerre

But in the last 185 years the cameras and processes have changed a lot – and particular so in the last decade or so. With digital cameras offering higher resolution, better video quality, and faster, more intelligent autofocus - today could be a good day to look at what camera you might buy next.

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $499.99 | now $364.99
Save $135 at Walmart Canon's most junior body is also its smallest and lightest – but it's still quite a beast! Its 24.1MP APS-C sensor delivers stunning image quality, with great AF and a beginner-friendly guided menu system. Its versatile kit lens (a 28.8-72mm equivalent) can handle just about any scenario to get you shooting right away.

Canon EOS R5 | was $3,899 | now $2,999
Save $900 at Adorama If you're looking for a great mirrorless camera that can capture 45MP stills and amazing 8K video then they don't get much better than the Canon EOS R5 - now at its lowest-ever online price, with a free memory card and card reader.! It's a much better deal than the newly-released Canon EOS R5 Mark II too.

Sony A7 III | was $1,799.99 | now $1,239,95
Save $560 at Walmart The A7 III is still a highly capable camera despite its age. Thanks to its 24.2MP full-frame sensor, 10fps bursts, 4K video and image stabilization, you get a lot for your money!

Canon EOS R6 Mark II | was $2,499 | now $1,999
Save $500 at B&H Photo Grab the perfect hybrid camera from Canon. Its 24MP stills and 6K video recording make it a great camera for prosumers and professionals alike.

GoPro Hero 12 Black | was $399.99 | now $299
Save $100 at Amazon GoPro's latest action cam is less than a year old - and is now under $300 at Amazon.

Nikon Z50 + 16-50mm & 50-250mm | was $1,346.95 | now $1,346.95
Save $200 at Amazon If you're looking for a complete starter photography bundle, this ready-to-shoot kit offers two zoom lenses that cover wide-angle to telephoto, to capture everything you want to shoot – now at an even better price!

Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 14-28mm + 85mm f/1.8 | was $2,747.99 | now £2,047.99
Save £799 at B&H The latest flagship from Panasonic just got even better, thanks to this exclusive twin-lens deal, that effectively gets you the 85mm lens thrown in for $50.  Built for content creators, with 6K video and 24MP stills plus a 96MP high-res mode, this is as good as it gets for a hybrid camera. 

Fujifilm GFX 50S II | was $3,999.95 | now $2,999
Save $1,000.95 at Adorama The GFX 50S II got top marks from us when we reviewed it, and it's still a very tempting proposition, thanks to the advantages of a medium-format sensor – and a 51.4MP sensor at that. With this amazing saving, it can now be had for a far more affordable price than ever before and with a free subscription to Capture One.

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

