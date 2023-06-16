Become a master of light with Digital Photographer Magazine Issue 267!

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now!

Subscribe today to get DP delivered to your door and device.

This month we have another amazing issue for you, packed full of pro techniques, advice, and insight.

Master Exposure like a pro

Don't miss the second part of our Pro Masterclass series with Jeremy Flint's guide to working in complex lighting. (Image credit: Future)

We all think we know how to control light. After all, it is the most central skill we need to learn as a photographer (the clue is in the name!). However, managing exposure and truly using it to capture the best possible images are two very different topics. In part 2 of our Pro Masterclass series, photo expert Jeremy Flint explains how to work with light to produce images with the maximum amount of colour and detail possible. Get more from your camera and produce images you might have thought impossible from your current kit.

Shoot Smart!

Use your Smartphone camera to capture pro-level images and work with the freedom to move (Image credit: Future)

Smartphone cameras may not have been taken seriously in years past but, today, they are powerhouses of photo technology with some features not even available on 'proper' pro cameras. In the current market, cameraphones now represent genuine replacements for compact digital cameras and, more importantly, can be a backup camera in-the-field. In our dedicated feature this month, learn how to maximize the quality of images created by smaller format sensors and take full advantage of your phone camera's portability to create dynamic compositions.

Digitise printed memories

Shoot and edit old prints to bring them back to life in 2023 (Image credit: Future)

Join our Technique Editor Kim as she explains how to overcome the challenges of bringing old prints made from negatives into the digital age. Learn how to shoot and colourize old, faded prints, avoiding geometric distortions and accurately adding back colour for natural effects.

Editing software supertest

Our expert reviewers put a full spectrum of editing suites on test to see which offers the best balance of features and price. (Image credit: Future)

Start selling prints of your work

In our Shoot Like a Pro spot, Editor Peter joins John Erwin on a shoot around the historic city of Durham to learn how to capture images for sale to the public. (Image credit: John Erwin)

Get your copy of DP Issue 267 today!

Get a digital copy instantly on your digital device

Where to find Digital Photographer

Plus we've got the usual tutorials, interviews, insight and opinion, from a range of experienced pro photographers from across the industry.

Don't miss out on all of this essential professional-level advice. Get your copy of Digital Photographer now.

Why not Subscribe for a print copy or you can read us on your mobile device with a digital subscription.

You can get your copy of Digital Photographer in stores - but if you can't get out, then order a copy direct from us, either in print or digital form.

For printed back issues go to Magazines Direct

For digital editions of the magazine, you have a variety of options available:

Apple app (for iPhone and iPad)

PocketMags app (multi-platform app for Android and other devices)

Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop and smartphone)

Readly (all-you-can-eat digital magazine subscription service)

Connect with us

Find us on Facebook and Twitter and subscribe to Digital Photographer, to ensure you never miss an issue!

Digital Photographer on Facebook

Digital Photographer on Instagram

Digital Photographer on Twitter

Subscribe to us today

Digital Photographer is a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for pros, enthusiasts and amateurs alike! Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.

Read more:

Essential exposure technique: settings for seamless backgrounds

Photo therapy: the art of patience - why it's worth waiting!

Adapt and conquer! Learn to use lens adaptors the right way

Lighthouse photography: learn to compose images of very tall subjects