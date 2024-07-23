Autel issue and "Strongly recommend" EVO II V3 firmware update for rules compliance!

A critical update to the Autel EVO II v3 drone brings the drone in line with EU and UK Remote ID regulations.

Autel Evo II v3 family of drones
The Autel EVO II V3 is a popular drone, a key workhorse for many organisations and a leading competitor to the DJI Mavic 3. A new firmware update has been issued by Autel – and strongly recommended – in order to stey up to date with global regulations, especially in the UK and EU.

For their users in the region Autel has said: "We strongly recommend that you perform this update to meet the regulation compliance requirement."

